UFC

‘Thank you sir,’ Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor agree on 2022 bout

By Bloody Elbow
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Chandler fell to 1-2 on his UFC career this past weekend after a barn-burner with Justin Gaethje. That unanimous decision loss came...

www.chatsports.com

ClutchPoints

Conor McGregor makes shocking revelation about MMA career

Conor McGregor is no stranger to making outlandish statements and making excuses. The former two-division UFC champion has been very vocal throughout his career. His fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov showed the extreme side that comes with some of the talking. Although most of the time things are settled in the cage.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Conor McGregor’s Next Fight And More On The Sunday Rumor Mill

We are back for another round of MMA rumors this Halloween. There is one rumor in particular that is very eye-catching. Conor McGregor is targeted to make his return next Spring, however from our sources, it’s not Max Holloway, who teased the matchup earlier this week. There is another familiar face that is in mind for the return of the Mac.
UFC
bardown.com

Conor McGregor dressed up as Jack Sparrow, then met the man himself

We know Halloween is over but this story is just too iconic. Conor McGregor had an iconic look for Halloween this year dressing up as the pirate Jack Sparrow. Sparrow was played by Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean series and as luck would have it McGregor got to spend some time with the famous actor sharing a cigar and some good drinks.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bloody Elbow

See you at 170 — Michael Chandler proposes new terms for Conor McGregor matchup

Michael Chandler has proposed new terms for his targeted matchup with UFC superstar Conor McGregor, inviting the Irishman to a fight at 170 pounds. Chandler revealed his walkaround weight following his UFC 268 FOTN against Justin Gaethje at New York’s Madison Square Garden, claiming that he bulked back up to 191 lbs. just 72 hours removed from the fight.
UFC
Yardbarker

Conor McGregor Smashing Pads for the first time Since Surgery

The Dubliner looks in serious nick as he gets ready to face Dustin Poirier inside the Octagon for the fourth time, their last fight was called off early due to a leg injury for The Notorious fighter. Can you see Conor McGregor defeating the American Dustin Poirier and ending the debate who’s the better fighter between the two.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Video: Conor McGregor is off the cane and back to hitting pads

Conor McGregor doesn’t seem to do well when it comes to long stretches between fights. His best work in the Octagon came when he was extremely active: three fights in 2015 to win the Featherweight title and three fights in 2016 ending with him becoming the “champ champ.”. It’s gotten...
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Max Holloway calls out Conor McGregor for next fight

Max Holloway and Conor McGregor are names that are always going to be linked. They fought each other in the UFC when both were still young in their respective careers. Conor McGregor went on to become featherweight champion at UFC 194. Max Holloway was also on the event and only a few fights away from a title shot himself.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Conor McGregor high court date adjourned until March 2022

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor was due to appear in Dublin’s High Court yesterday for a pretrial motion regarding a civil lawsuit brought against him by a young woman (per theJournal.ie). Police investigated the accusation at the centre of this lawsuit, but no criminal charges were ever brought against McGregor. McGregor has denied all claims that have been made against him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TVOvermind

Who Conor McGregor Can Play In A Comic Book Movie

If you’re a fan of mixed martial arts, you must know the name of the notorious Irish king, Conor McGregor. Love him or hate him, he has got to be the biggest name in the sport and is always guaranteed to bring in the dough for the UFC. Although he has recently hit a slope with a broken left ankle after his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, you can’t deny what the man has accomplished during his MMA career. Will he make a comeback? His injury is killer scary, especially since we already saw something similar earlier in the year with Chris Weidman. However, given what he has done throughout his UFC run, I have a feeling he can come back strong. Even if he doesn’t become a champion again, he probably still has a few good fights left in him. So let’s just imagine for a minute what will happen after Conor McGregor leaves the UFC. Yes, that is bound to happen sooner or later. The man has amassed a gargantuan fortune to secure the future of his wife and children and that’s all that matters to him. Oh, and let’s not forget that his Proper12 whiskey business has become incredibly successful. I mean, the guy came to a UFC event in Abu Dabi in his own personal yacht. Money, power, and sauce, that is the Conor McGregor way. What exactly is the sauce? Doesn’t matter, because the guy is a good rags-to-riches story.
UFC
The Independent

Conor McGregor still ‘worshipped by legions of young, idiotic fans’, says Michael Bisping

Conor McGregor is still seen as a role model by many fans despite “attacking innocent people”, according to Michael Bisping.McGregor was involved in an incident with rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards in September, and last month the former UFC champion was accused of breaking an Italian DJ’s nose in Rome.But the Irishman’s behaviour outside of the Octagon has failed to put off a number of MMA fans, Bisping has told The Independent.The first ever British UFC champion said of McGregor: “I don’t follow him on social media because he aggravates me, and I find...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Conor McGregor encourages James Gallagher after Bellator 270 loss: 'You need that experience'

Win or lose, Conor McGregor has James Gallagher’s back. McGregor, the former two-division UFC champion, offered Gallagher (11-2 MMA, 8-2 BMMA) some words of encouragement moments after his defeat Friday at Bellator 270 in Dublin. Gallagher was submitted by Patchy Mix in the third round of their the co-main event clash. It was an evenly contested bout all the way to the finish.
UFC
Yardbarker

Watch: Canelo Alvarez reacts to possibility of fighting Conor McGregor

Canelo Alvarez has reacted to the possibility of fighting former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor. There’s scarcely a fighter in the land that McGregor hasn’t had something to say about, whether they fight in a boxing ring or an octagon. Unfortunately for Canelo Alvarez, he too has previously been in...
COMBAT SPORTS
mymmanews.com

Conor McGregor roots for Ritu Phogat in ONE Atomweight Grand Prix

Conor McGregor is paying attention to the latest goings-on within ONE Championship. The Irish superstar recently showed his support for Ritu Phogat and all of Indian MMA by proxy. This came in a recent message when retweeting a photo of Phogat advancing to the ONE Atomweight Grand Prix finals. This...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Petr Yan fires back at Conor McGregor commenting on his boxing

Conor McGregor is willing to get into a verbal back-and-forth with just about anyone – including UFC interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan. After seeing a top 5 list of the best boxers in the UFC made by a fan on Twitter, “The Notorious” didn’t take kindly to his position at No. 3. McGregor found himself sandwiched between former opponents, Jose Aldo and Nate Diaz at No. 4 and 5, with Max Holloway and Yan ahead of him at No. 2 and 1.
UFC
punditarena.com

Conor McGregor offers advice for new UFC fighter Ian Garry

After an impressive debut in the UFC, McGregor took to Twitter to congratulate Garry. While he was always bound to draw comparisons to Conor McGregor, Ian Garry has openly accepted the comparison and even admitted to hoping to emulate ‘The Notorious One’s’ career path. McGregor congratulated the 23-year-old on his...
UFC

