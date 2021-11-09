‘Thank you sir,’ Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor agree on 2022 bout

If you’re a fan of mixed martial arts, you must know the name of the notorious Irish king, Conor McGregor. Love him or hate him, he has got to be the biggest name in the sport and is always guaranteed to bring in the dough for the UFC. Although he has recently hit a slope with a broken left ankle after his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, you can’t deny what the man has accomplished during his MMA career. Will he make a comeback? His injury is killer scary, especially since we already saw something similar earlier in the year with Chris Weidman. However, given what he has done throughout his UFC run, I have a feeling he can come back strong. Even if he doesn’t become a champion again, he probably still has a few good fights left in him. So let’s just imagine for a minute what will happen after Conor McGregor leaves the UFC. Yes, that is bound to happen sooner or later. The man has amassed a gargantuan fortune to secure the future of his wife and children and that’s all that matters to him. Oh, and let’s not forget that his Proper12 whiskey business has become incredibly successful. I mean, the guy came to a UFC event in Abu Dabi in his own personal yacht. Money, power, and sauce, that is the Conor McGregor way. What exactly is the sauce? Doesn’t matter, because the guy is a good rags-to-riches story.

UFC ・ 13 DAYS AGO