Rock County, WI

Evansville School District boasts highest student COVID-19 vaccination rates in Rock County

By Sara Myers smyers@gazettextra.com
 5 days ago
The Evansville School District currently has the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Rock County with 65.27% of eligible children age 12 to 18 fully vaccinated.

That’s slightly higher than the 65.18% of students in the Milton School District who are in that age bracket and fully vaccinated.

The Janesville School District has 44.05% of the eligible students fully vaccinated, while 37.41% in the Beloit Turner School District are full vaccinated.

In May, after the FDA first authorized the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, the Milton School District worked with the Rock County Public Health Department to hold vaccine clinics at the high school. They teamed up Oct. 13 to administer flu and COVID-19 vaccinations at the school.

“We shared information on the clinic with the community through our social media channels, in our district family newsletter, and we shared the flier with our staff as well,” said Kari Klebba, communications and community outreach coordinator at Milton School District.

The Rock County Land Information Office has a map displaying the student vaccination rates in Rock County by school district. The map includes COVID-19 vaccination rates among children 12 to 18 in Janesville, Milton, Beloit, Evansville, Edgerton (53.04%), Parkview (48%) and Clinton (32.04%).

Earlier this year, Gov. Tony Evers announced that individuals 16 and older were eligible for the vaccine April 15. The FDA authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccines for 12- to 15-year-olds May 10.

It remains to be seen how quickly the school districts in Rock County will see younger students vaccinated. The vaccination of 5- to 11-year-olds, under federal use authorization, will start this week.

Today the AMI Expeditionary Healthcare clinic, located at the former Rock County Job Center at 1900 Center Ave. in Janesville, will start vaccinating children age 5 to 11.

Pfizer is the only vaccine currently available for the younger age group. One dose of Pfizer for 5- to 11-year-olds contains one-third the amount of active ingredient compared to the adult dose.

