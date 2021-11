North Dallas Bank and Trust Co. (NDBT) has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Brian Jensen as executive vice president of marketing and communications. In this newly created role, Jensen will lead a comprehensive and strategic marketing and communications program for NDBT, overseeing internal and external communications, branding, media relations, digital marketing, social media strategy, content creation and thought leadership. His appointment comes as part of NDBT’s recent strategic realignment of its internal, external and brand communications functions aimed at streamlining the organization and enhancing how it shares the NDBT story in support of its customers and other stakeholders.

