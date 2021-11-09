Bears vs Steelers 2021 live updates and open thread

A Cassius Marsh taunting penalty proved pivotal and controversial in the Chicago Bears' 29-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. With the Steelers clinging to a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter and the Bears clinging to comeback hopes, Marsh recorded a crucial third-down sack of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that would have put Pittsburgh in a fourth-and-15 situation from its own 46-yard line. However, Marsh, after turning to face the Steelers bench and flexing a bit, was flagged for taunting by referee Tony Corrente. Adding to the confusion concerning the call was that, as Marsh jogged to the Bears bench and toward Corrente, the two made contact, with Corrente seeming to step back into the Bears linebacker.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO