‘Star Wars’: Patty Jenkins’ ‘Rogue Squadron’ Delayed Indefinitely

By James Carter
 6 days ago

Missing 16-Year-Old Girl RESCUED After Using 'Distress' Hand Signals She Learned On TikTok!

EW.com

Patty Jenkins' Star Wars movie delayed as Wonder Woman director juggles busy schedule

The Star Wars movie from Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has been put on the back burner for the time being. Jenkins was announced to be directing Star Wars: Rogue Squadron for Disney and Lucasfilm during the Mouse House's big investors presentation back in December, but now Disney has taken the title off the production schedule, EW has learned.
Whiskey Riff

Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound?

WARNING: this is pretty graphic. If you’re squeamish, you might want to look away… Last fall, a trail cam in Southern Illinois captured some footage that even the most experienced hunters and outdoorsmen cannot comprehend. How the hell is this thing still walking around like that? The video shows a whitetail buck with an insanely large wound across its back, so much so that you can see his shoulder blade rocking back and forth as he walks. Organs appear to […] The post Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TVOvermind

Fans are Calling For Letitia Wright to be Removed from Wakanda Forever

You’re going to have to excuse me for laughing (ha) when thinking about how fans were so adamant that Chadwick Boseman not be digitally reinserted or recast for Wakanda Forever after his tragic passing, but are ready to chuck Letitia Wright due to her stand on vaccination. The issue with COVID is very real, but it would appear that a lot of people are failing to see the undercurrent that is starting to affect people and show business in its entirety as the measures being taken to prevent the further outbreak and spread are starting to look a little more like bullying than a general concern for everyone’s safety. With the vaccination mandate that so many have been talking about becoming a huge debate, it’s easy to think that everyone is going to be chiming in on the matter with their own words, and Wright is no different since she’s had plenty to say. But following an injury that took her off the set of Wakanda Forever and halted filming considering that she’s a big part of the movie, a lot of fans started to think that there’s something more to this since she’s made it clear where she stands on vaccination, and it’s already been seen that a few actors have been against it for a while.
The Independent

Family of man murdered by Nike executive Larry Miller hits out at his book which never mentions victim’s name

The family of the man murdered by Nike executive Larry Miller has hit out at his new book where he confesses to the crime but fails to mention the victim’s name.Edward White’s son Hasan Adams, who was just eight months old when his father was shot dead by Mr Miller, told the New York Times he didn’t even know who his dad’s killer was until the sports boss publicly revealed his secret last month.He said it was “mind blowing” to learn that the man who killed his father on his way home from work was “a wealthy and successful businessman...
Variety

Disney Plus Day Tries to Deliver the Goods Without Having Many Goods

For three hours on Friday morning, Disney flooded social media with a Main Street Parade of first looks, announcements, and title treatments for at least 45 series, features, and specials set to debut on its streaming service, Disney Plus. The promotional cavalcade covered every section of the service — Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Disney animation and live action, and National Geographic, as well as some offerings for Hulu and Star Plus — as ostensibly part of a company-wide effort to celebrate the streamer’s two year anniversary, dubbed Disney Plus Day. But coming just two days after Disney announced that Disney Plus added...
Coroni Calhoun Sr, Monster’s Ball Child Actor, Dies at 30

Coroni Calhoun Sr., who portrayed Halley Berry’s son Tyrell Musgrove in the 2001 film “Monster’s Ball,” has died at the age of 30. Calhoun, a native of New Sarpy, Louisiana, was 10 when he took on the screen role. It was his first screen appearance and he did not take on any subsequent film or TV roles. His mother, Theresa Bailey, confirmed to the CBS affiliate in New Orleans that Calhoun died on Oct. 13.
digitalspy.com

Marvel casts Pixar's Coco star in new Halloween special for Disney+

Marvel has found its star for an upcoming Halloween special on Disney+. Golden Globe Award winner Gael Garcia Bernal is being lined up to star in the one-off Werewolf by Night to play the spooky title character, according to Variety. While Marvel and Disney have yet to confirm the news...
Squid Game’s Season 1 Almost Had a Different Ending

Squid Game‘s shocking cliffhanger ending in season one has fans begging to know what happens next in the hit Netflix series, but turns out, the finale almost went a completely different direction. Just after creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed the show’s return for a second season, we’ve learned that Squid Game had an alternate ending that could’ve potentially derailed the series’s future.
Who’s in the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings cast?

SHANG-CHI and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been much-anticipated by Marvel fans. The new movie is just as action packed as other MCU offerings, and has a stellar cast to boot. Here’s who stars in the new film…. 9. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has...
‘Eternals’ Eyes $27M+ Second Weekend; ‘Clifford’ Woofs $20M: Box Office – Editorials24

Refresh for more analysis and chart Despite the worst reviews for a Marvel movie, and a B CinemaScore, the second weekend of Disney/Marvel’s Eternals didn’t implode, now on track for a -62% weekend, which is on the high end of where we were expecting it with $27.4M. The pic made $7.8M yesterday, -75%. Through ten days, the Chloe Zhao directed movie will stand at an estimated $118.7M.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Lamb’ Star Noomi Rapace and Director Valdimar Johannsson Talk Genre-Defying Film: “Sometimes It’s So Strange You Have to Laugh”

In A24’s Lamb, Noomi Rapace’s most memorable co-star is a half-human, half-sheep newborn named Ada. As Maria, who runs a farm with her husband (Hilmir Snaer Gudnason) in remote Iceland, Rapace weathered a logistically complicated shoot that included actual nightmares. The resulting film, helmed by first-time director Valdimar Jóhannsson, who co-wrote it with frequent Björk collaborator Sjón, is an eerie, intermittently funny slice of folk horror. Rapace and Jóhannsson spoke to THR about how they made the movie and why they resist the temptation to classify it as a genre film. Maria is a heavy character. She’s been through a lot...
IndieWire

‘Obi-Wan’ Concept Art: Epic First Look at Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen Lightsaber Duel

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen starred together as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker in two “Star Wars” prequel films, “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith” (although McGregor got his franchise start in “The Phantom Menace”), and now the duo will be reunited on the upcoming Disney+ “Star Wars” series “Obi-Wan.” Based on a new Disney+ sizzle reel (via Deadline), fans now know the new series will include one huge lightsaber duel between the old-friends-turned-enemies. See concept art from the series in the images below. “There’s a hunger for this character to come back,” McGregor says in the sizzle....
Variety

Box Office: Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Endures as Box Office Leader Above ‘Clifford’

“Eternals” will keep its crown at the domestic box office, as the Marvel entry is projected to repeat as No. 1 with an estimated $27 million gross in its second weekend. Should current projections pan out, the MCU entry will fall approximately 62% in its sophomore outing. Measured against the second weekends of other Marvel Studios releases this year, that’s a much steeper drop than the 52% sink of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and a healthier one than the 67% tumble “Black Widow” took. However, that latter film simultaneously debuted as a rental on Disney Plus through...
Variety

‘Eternals’ Leads Box Office Over ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’

Marvel’s comic book epic “Eternals” is once again dominating domestic box office charts. In its second weekend of release, the superhero adventure has collected a leading $27.5 million from 4,090 North American theaters. Through Sunday, “Eternals” crossed the $100 million mark in the U.S. and Canada, with box office receipts at $118 million. Though it wouldn’t be a particularly notable benchmark in pre-COVID times, only a handful of films have surpassed $100 million domestically in 2021. “Eternals” declined 61% from its $71 million debut, a drop that falls somewhere in between Marvel’s other pandemic releases, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten...
The Sanford Herald

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron delayed as Patty Jenkins has other commitments

'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' has been delayed. 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins is set to helm the new sci-fi movie but fans will have to wait a little longer as Patty's scheduling commitments means it will be impossible to make the film in 2022. Thank you for reading!. Please log...
