After squashing their public feud, Vin Diesel said in a message to The Rock that ‘the time has come’ for him to return to ‘The Fast & Furious’ franchise. Vin Diesel, 54, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, 49, have come so far. The A-list actors once had an infamous feud while working together on the Fast & Furious movies, to the point where Dwayne called out Vin for “chicken s**t” behavior in 2016. But the beef has since been squashed — and in an unexpected message shared via Instagram on Nov. 7 that can be seen HERE, Vin even begged his former co-star to return to the blockbuster franchise for the upcoming F10.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO