Review: Guitarist Ana Popovic delivers signature blues-rock shredding in Longmont, CO

Colorado adores Flatbush Zombies. Somewhere along the line, the New York trio’s pension for marijuana, hippie clothing and hard-hitting rap anthems crawled its way across middle America and straight into the earbuds of our state. The mutual love connection was brought to life with 2013’s BetterOffDEAD, grew to astronomical levels with 2016’s 3001: A Laced Odyssey and etched itself in stone forever with 2018’s Vacation in Hell. Gradually, Colorado became their Western home, and Red Rocks proved to be their backyard. Finally, after nearly two years away from the legendary venue, Erick The Architect, Zombie Juice and Meechy Darko found their way back to Morrison — bringing a cast of talented, like-minded musicians along for the “Freek Show.” Flatbush and company knocked ‘em dead on Saturday night, leaving no doubt as to their place in Colorado’s musical lexicon.

COLORADO STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO