CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls pull away in 4th, win 118-95 to snap Nets' 5-game run

By JOHN JACKSON Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ORuGo_0cqmK2CI00

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 24 and the Chicago Bulls used a 42-point fourth quarter to pull away for a 118-95 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Rookie Ayo Dosumnu had a season-high 15 points and played a key role in the late rally as Chicago snapped a two-game losing streak.

Kevin Durant, who entered as the NBA's leading scorer with a 28.6 average, had 38 points but Brooklyn had its five-game winning streak snapped. LaMarcus Aldridge added 19.

The Nets had played Sunday in Toronto and appeared to run out of gas late.

Brooklyn held a 78-76 edge entering the final quarter. Aldridge hit a pair of free throws to open the scoring in the fourth, but Chicago responded with 13 straight points to take command.

“We stayed aggressive," DeRozan said. "We had a couple of stretches, especially in the first half, where we got messy on both ends. Turning the ball over, letting them get out in transition.

“We stayed resilient, especially going into that fourth quarter. We stayed aggressive and kept attacking, getting out on transition and making everything tough for them."

DeRozan had back-to-back jumpers to tie the score at 80 and Dosunmu put Chicago back on top with a free throw. Dosunmu then converted a three-point play on the next possession to make it 84-80.

“He's really, really good off the dribble, he's really good going to the basket,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “To me, it's all about his makeup. He's got the ‘it’ factor. What I mean by that, he's going to impact the game, he's going to influence the game, and he's incredibly motivated.”

Chicago stretched the lead to 89-80 before Durant scored the Nets’ first field goal of the fourth with 7:46 remaining. Alex Caruso countered with a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to double digits for the first time at 92-82.

Last Monday, the Bulls put together a 39-11 fourth to rally for a win in Boston.

“They made shots," Durant said. "They were aggressive in everything that they did. They got stops, ran out. They got some high-level shotmakers on that team, so they made tough ones all night. You got to give them credit, they played with a lot of intensity.

“We’re frustrated. We want to win every game.”

Nikola Vucevic added 11 points and 13 rebounds for Chicago, which had dropped back-to-back games to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Unlike the previous three games, Chicago got off to a fast start and took a 35-27 lead after the first quarter. The Bulls were up 47-45 late in the second quarter before Brooklyn took control with 10 straight points, sparked by two 3-pointers by Joe Harris, for a 55-47 lead.

The Nets led 57-51 at halftime, with Durant and Aldridge leading the way with 15 points apiece.

TIP-INS

Nets: They scored just 17 points in the fourth quarter. ... James Harden had 14 points and Blake Griffin had just two points ... Aldridge came off the bench to go 7 for 8 from the field in the first half.

Bulls: G Coby White (offseason left shoulder surgery) has been cleared to practice. “(Sunday) we had him work with some of the player development guys and (he) went through some contact,” Donovan said. “He came out of that really good. He will practice with us tomorrow and he'll make the trip with us out West.” There's no timeline for when White will be ready to play in games.

HOMETOWN FAVORITE

Dosunmu, who is from Chicago, quickly has become a crowd favorite and is cheered loudly every time he enters the game.

“I love it and we feed off it,” DeRozan said. “If he sneezes, the crowd goes nuts.”

UP NEXT

Nets: At Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

Bulls: Host Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lonzo Ball has unflattering comment about former team

Lonzo Ball’s former teammates might not be too happy about a recent comment that he made. The Chicago Bulls released a video to YouTube this week giving a behind-the-scenes look of their start to the season. The video included a clip of Ball addressing his teammates during practice ahead of Chicago’s opening game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Ball’s old team. Ball shared his scouting report on the Pelicans and made an unflattering remark about them.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On Chicago Bulls: "You Got Three Elite-Level Scorers."

The Chicago Bulls have recently beat the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets. There's no doubt that this matchup was a good test for the Chicago Bulls, who have aspirations of being a top-tier team this year. They are 7-3 and have shown no signs of slowing down. Kevin Durant lauded the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine has the dunk of the season

The Chicago Bulls continue to put up impressive win after win. The latest came in Wednesday night’s win over the Dallas Mavericks. Each team went into the game with a record of 7-3 and was looking to build on it. The Bulls prevailed to get that 8-3 record thanks to a 117-107 victory.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant gets brutally honest about Nets’ 4th quarter collapse vs. Bulls

The Brooklyn Nets were on the brink of what would have been their second win in two nights on Monday against the Chicago Bulls. Unfortunately for them, the Nets suffered a monumental collapse in the fourth period as they let Chicago outscore them 42-17 in the final frame. The game ended with a final score of 118-95, and Brooklyn star Kevin Durant was not at all happy with his team’s performance on the evening.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
celticslife.com

Celtics fall to 2-5 following 4th quarter trampling by the Bulls

The Chicago Bulls outscored the Boston Celtics by a whopping 28 points in the 4th quarter tonight on their way to the 128-114 win over Boston. It looked like the Celtics were going to pick up their most impressive win this season, as they led by 14 going into the 4th quarter. But then that 4th quarter happened.
NBA
phillysportsnetwork.com

Sixers Run With Bulls en Route to 4-Game Win-Streak

The short-handed Sixers led rather comfortably for much of this game, but an offensive drought in the fourth quarter resulted in a tightly-contested outcome. Missing key pieces such as Tobias Harris and Danny Green did not help the Spectrum-themed Sixers in such a scenario. The Sixers took control early behind...
NBA
Shore News Network

NBA roundup: Nets pull away from Hawks

Kevin Durant scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter when the Brooklyn Nets surged ahead and pulled away for a 117-108 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night in New York. Durant also collected seven rebounds and five assists. Teammate James Harden followed up his first...
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 key takeaways from Nets 118-95 loss to the Bulls

The Bulls’ victory over Brooklyn Monday snapped a five-game winning streak for the Nets. Sitting now at 7-4 overall, in a three-way tie for 5th place in the East (along with the Cavaliers and Knicks) it’s still early but we’re learning some things about this team. Nets Takeaways From Loss...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Twitter reacts upon Brooklyn’s shocking 4th quarter collapse in Nets vs Bulls

It seems like the NBA 2021-22 Season has been all about comebacks and the most recent one was seen Nets vs Bulls as the latter team outscored Brooklyn 42-17 to come from behind and win the game, which even left Kevin Durant mightily frustrated with the team. The game ended with a final score of 118-95, leaving Brooklyn Nets on the brink of winning two back-to-back games and improving their claim in the conference table.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls

The Brooklyn Nets (7-3) play against the Chicago Bulls (3-3) at United Center. Brooklyn Nets 0, Chicago Bulls 0 (8:00 pm ET) The Bulls hype video is pretty good. But can’t say I was expecting to see Nate Robinson or Luol Deng in it. – 8:01 PM. Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls.
NBA
NBC Chicago

11 Observations: Bulls Snap Skid With 4th-Quarter Rout of Nets

11 observations: Bulls snap skid with 4th-quarter rout of Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls snapped a two-game schneid in enthralling fashion at the United Center Monday night, sprinting past the Brooklyn Nets with a fourth-quarter avalanche to win 118-95. The result moves them to 7-3.
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

446K+
Followers
114K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy