The difference between this foray into free agency and the last for Nick Castellanos is the peace of mind he possesses. He knows what the process is like firsthand. The first time around, the search ended with Castellanos signing a five-year contract with the Reds prior to the start of the 2020 season; this offseason, with three years left on the deal, he exercised an opt-opt, making him a free agent once more.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO