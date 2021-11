HIGH-SPEED internet is coming to rural New Hampshire. It can’t happen too soon!. Before COVID-19 hit last year, residents of many Granite State communities were raising their voices about the need for 21st-century broadband so that they could enjoy the kind of connectivity people in more densely populated areas take for granted. When the pandemic sent us home to work and learn, broadband flipped from nice-to-have to must-have.

INTERNET ・ 6 HOURS AGO