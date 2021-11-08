CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security

Social Security column

 7 days ago

Social Security Administration is available for surviving family members when a worker dies. In the event of your death, certain members of your family may be eligible for survivors benefits. These include widows and widowers, divorced widows and widowers, children, and dependent parents.

Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get A Fourth Stimulus Check?

Despite acknowledging that it is a long shot at this point, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a non-partisan advocacy group, has launched a lobbying campaign to persuade Congress to transfer more stimulus money to individuals collecting Social Security. In a letter to congressional leaders, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney proposed a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment for seniors.
Stimulus checks for Social Security recipients: Group pushes Congress for one-time $1,400 payments

A seniors advocacy group called the Senior Citizens League is calling on Congress to approve a one-time stimulus check payment to social security recipients. The advocacy group’s Chairman Rick Delaney recently sent letters to Congress asking for one-time $1,400 stimulus payments, according to Yahoo Finance. In the letters, Delaney claimed the organization heard from thousands of seniors asking for relief.
Social Security Update: Will Recipients Receive $1,400 Soon?

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) urges Congress to grant Social Security beneficiaries a fourth $1,400 stimulus payout. According to an update, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney submitted letters to legislative leaders requesting another round of stimulus funds for persons on Social Security income (SSI). A $1,400 stimulus payment for Social Security...
Social Security
Social Security survivors benefits explained

We are here for surviving family members when a worker dies. In the event of your death, certain members of your family may be eligible for survivors benefits. These include widows and widowers, divorced widows and widowers, children, and dependent parents. The amount of benefits your survivors receive depends on...
Ask Rusty – Why is my Medicare Part B premium so high?

Dear Rusty: Social Security is deducting $297 per month for my Medicare Part B coverage. I have what’s called a “Windfall Elimination Provision” because I receive a pension from my former State employer. Prior to my 65th Birthday in July of this year, Social Security was paying me $764 per month, but when I turned 65 they reduced my amount to $467 per month. I read that the Part B premiums for 2021 are $148.50, so I wonder why I’m paying double that amount? Could it be that I never enrolled in Medicare Part B and they just automatically started deducting that amount? Some sort of penalty? If so, it seems kind of high. Can you explain why I’m paying so much for Medicare Part B?
