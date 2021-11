With a host of impressive features including a 20MP one-inch sensor in a drone weighing just 21oz, the Air 2S is an exciting option for photographers and videographers. Released in spring 2021, the DJI Air 2S is the most compact and lightweight drone available with a one-inch sensor, coming in at an astonishing 21oz / 595g. This is an exciting proposition in itself, but that’s not all. This drone is also capable of shooting video at up to 5.4K alongside 4K video up to 60fps, which pitches the Air 2S above and beyond the Mavic 2 Pro in terms of video.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO