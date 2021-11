The Pokémon Company has announced a new gameplay mechanic being introduced in the upcoming Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Brilliant Stars expansion releasing on February 25, 2022. The new VSTAR Pokémon will evolve from Pokémon V and will each have an extremely powerful attack or ability as well as high health and high damage attacks. You have to use their unique ability or attack wisely though as you can only use one VSTAR ability per game. When one of these Pokémon gets knocked out, your opponent will be able to grab two prize cards instead of just one. I have some images of two VSTAR Pokémon to share so you can see what kind of power you’re looking at with these cards.

