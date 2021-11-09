How flawed was San Jose State’s first investigation into athletic trainer sex abuse scandal? Decade later, school releases document that shows

HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark announced Friday that he has asked police Chief Joseph John Moseley to step down and will conduct a national search for new leadership, amid a fight to end corruption in the south suburb and its police department. Clark also took aim at Officer Olivia Cobbins, who earlier this week told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov that while she had been hired to crack down on police corruption in Harvey, she ended up resigning in disgust only after a few months on the job. “This week, I have completed a sweeping change to our...

HARVEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO