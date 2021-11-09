CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

How flawed was San Jose State’s first investigation into athletic trainer sex abuse scandal? Decade later, school releases document that shows

By Julia Sulek
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than a decade, San Jose State University officials allowed now-disgraced head athletic trainer Scott Shaw to continue treating female athletes because, they said, he was cleared of sexual harassment allegations by a 2010 in-house investigation. But a two-page summary of that investigation, released for the first time...

www.santacruzsentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wisconsinrightnow.com

Key Witness Richie McGinniss Blows Massive Hole in Prosecution’s Case

Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark Asks Police Chief To Step Down Amid Fight Against Corruption, Takes Aim At Former Head Of Internal Affairs Olivia Cobbins

HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark announced Friday that he has asked police Chief Joseph John Moseley to step down and will conduct a national search for new leadership, amid a fight to end corruption in the south suburb and its police department. Clark also took aim at Officer Olivia Cobbins, who earlier this week told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov that while she had been hired to crack down on police corruption in Harvey, she ended up resigning in disgust only after a few months on the job. “This week, I have completed a sweeping change to our...
HARVEY, IL
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs’ lawyers shockingly throw blame at firefighters for victim’s death

The latest news to come out from Henry Ruggs III’s court case is a claim from his legal team. According to The Daily Beast’s AJ McDougall, the attorneys of the former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, wrote in their court filing that the firefighters from the Clark County Fire Department may be at fault for the death of Tina Tintor, who died in her car after Ruggs crashed into it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Papazian

Comments / 0

Community Policy