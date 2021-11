(NEWTON) A private funeral service will be held for James D. “Jim” Knicely, age 88, of Newton, with burial in the Mound Cemetery, northeast of Willow Hill, with full military rites conducted at the graveside. Cremation rites have been accorded. A public visitation is Friday afternoon and evening, November 12, from 3:00 until 6:00, at the Crain Funeral Home in Newton. Again, that’s for U.S. Army Veteran, James D. “Jim” Knicely, of Newton.

NEWTON, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO