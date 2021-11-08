LARRY MAX KIBLER

(NEWTON) The Jasper County HCE is again providing the Toys for Kids Program to help out local families in need for the upcoming holiday season. Registration forms for those in need of assistance can pick up a sign up form from the Jasper County Health Department or the Jasper County ERBA Offices in Newton during regular office hours. The registration forms, along with proof of Jasper County residency, must be returned to the same offices by the close of hours tomorrow, November 10th. The distribution of toys will be held December 14th. For those who’d like to help out with a monetary donation, to donate new toys, or to volunteer their time, call Connie at 217-259-9301. The HCE program assisted over 100 families and over 220 youth last year in celebrating the holidays in Newton and throughout Jasper County.

JASPER COUNTY, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO