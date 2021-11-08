LARRY MAX KIBLER

(NEWTON) A private funeral service will be held for James D. “Jim” Knicely, age 88, of Newton, with burial in the Mound Cemetery, northeast of Willow Hill, with full military rites conducted at the graveside. Cremation rites have been accorded. A public visitation is Friday afternoon and evening, November 12, from 3:00 until 6:00, at the Crain Funeral Home in Newton. Again, that’s for U.S. Army Veteran, James D. “Jim” Knicely, of Newton.
Larry Stanley “Butch” Wohlschlegel, youngest child of Joseph and Lucy (Davis) Wohlschlegel, was born on Aug. 22, 1943. Butch was the only child not born on the farmstead. He was raised on the family farm northeast of Harper. After graduating Harper High School in 1961, he moved to Washington State to take a job as a welder with Boeing, for whom he worked his entire life, moving back to Harper County and working at the Wichita Boeing facility.Up the road from the farmstead where he grew up, Butc...
(OLNEY) A celebration of life for Marjorie Ann (Christian) Waggoner, age 88, of Olney, will be Sunday afternoon, November 14, at 2:00, at 1010 East Cherry Street in Olney. There are no other services and no visitation. The Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Marjorie Ann (Christian) Waggoner of Olney.
(OLNEY) The 2021 Veterans Day Parade in Olney, scheduled for tomorrow, has been cancelled, due to the anticipated rain. Therefore, also due to the expected rain, the Veterans Day ceremony will be moved from the Richland County Courthouse to the Olney VFW, just north of the Courthouse on North Walnut Street, starting at 11:00. All are invited to the program, which will be live streamed on the VFW’s Facebook page at VFWPOST4226. All Veterans are invited then to stop by and eat, free of charge, at the Olney VFW.
(NEWTON) The Jasper County HCE is again providing the Toys for Kids Program to help out local families in need for the upcoming holiday season. Registration forms for those in need of assistance can pick up a sign up form from the Jasper County Health Department or the Jasper County ERBA Offices in Newton during regular office hours. The registration forms, along with proof of Jasper County residency, must be returned to the same offices by the close of hours tomorrow, November 10th. The distribution of toys will be held December 14th. For those who’d like to help out with a monetary donation, to donate new toys, or to volunteer their time, call Connie at 217-259-9301. The HCE program assisted over 100 families and over 220 youth last year in celebrating the holidays in Newton and throughout Jasper County.
