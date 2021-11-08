CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETH/USD soars to record high as bullish momentum accelerates

The EURUSD rose slightly on Monday even after signs emerged that Europe is going through a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. In Germany, data by Robert Koch Institute showed that the number of cases per 100,000 people rose to 201.1. This was the highest it has been since the pandemic...

Forex Today: Dollar corrects from 2021 highs, risk mood improves to start the week

Here is what you need to know on Monday, November 15:. The dollar registered impressive gains against its rivals last week but seems to have opened on the back foot on Monday with the US Dollar Index retreating to 95.00 area. The cautiously optimistic market mood and falling US Treasury bond yields make it difficult for the greenback to find demand. Investors await the euro area Trade Balance report and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Empire State Manufacturing Survey.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Cautiously Bullish Ahead of Key Data

Buy the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3540 (pivot point). Add a stop-loss at 1.3350. Set a sell-stop at 1.3380 and a take-profit at 1.3300. Add a stop-loss at 1.3450. The GBP/USD pair is holding steady even as Brexit risks rise and as traders wait for major economic numbers from the UK. The pair is trading at 1.3418, which is about 0.45% above its lowest level last week.
BUSINESS
USD/CHF: Options market fades bullish bias

One-month risk reversal (RR) of USD/CHF, a gauge of calls to puts, eases to +0.1000 for the week ended on November 12, per the latest data from Reuters. The daily figures are 0.0000 per source. It’s worth noting that the weekly RR jumped to the highest since the latest September...
BUSINESS
Equities mixed after Wall Street ends higher despite consumer sentiment miss

The Dollar weakening is intact currently. Futures on US equity benchmarks are mixed. Brent is extending losses currently amid reports that President Biden's administration might release oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to cool prices. Gold prices are edging down. Global stocks are moving in different directions currently after...
STOCKS
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Still Bullish

The recent record US inflation numbers have increased market expectations that the US Federal Reserve may surprise everyone by announcing an increase in US interest rates at any time, especially since it has already reduced its purchases of bonds. Accordingly, the USD/JPY currency pair made a bullish comeback, with gains that pushed it to the 114.30 resistance level at the end of last week's trading, near its highest level in more than three years, and closed trading around the 113.92 resistance level. Overall, the US dollar was the top performing major currency last month and last week, but it looks high at current levels and the Forex analysts at Crédit Agricole expect it to "stop in its tracks".
MARKETS
Bitcoin outlook is more positive: Strong support at 62000/61500

Bitcoin dipped to strong support at 62000/61500 with a bounce 250 ticks above. Ripple has stabilised after the bearish engulfing candle on Wednesday. We held first support at 12100/12050 for a more positive outlook this week. Ethereum consolidates after the bearish engulfing candle so we are trading sideways in what...
CURRENCIES
Bitcoin’s bull flag breakout suggests more upside, support at $57k

Bitcoin bounced to $66,000 on Monday, partially erasing the losses from last Wednesday. Technical charts signal an impending boost from a bullish continuation pattern. “BTC has broken out of the Flag pattern, and buying momentum is expected to continue,” MintingM, a Mumbai-based crypto asset management company, said in its weekly market report. “Bitcoin could break the six-figure mark in Q4.”
CURRENCIES
FTSE 100 slips back, as DAX and CAC40 set new record highs

It’s been a mixed start for the week for markets in Europe, with the FTSE100 underperforming once again due to weakness in basic resources on account of weaker metals prices, with Anglo American, Rio Tinto, Glencore and BHP all acting as a big drag. The DAX, on the other hand...
STOCKS
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD probing multi-month highs at $1870 amid bullish bank calls

Spot gold is currently probing multi-month highs at $1870. The precious metal will take its cue mostly from Fed-related developments this week. Spot gold (XAU/USD) is higher this morning and trading above $1865 as it continues to trade with a bullish bias. The dip under $1860 during Monday’s Asia Pacific trading hours attracted good demand. Spot prices have been flirting with multi-month highs at $1870 printed last week, as gold continues to benefit from bullish bank commentary, with Goldman Sachs the latest to forecast the precious metal moving back to the $2000 level. Technically speaking, the picture for gold looks bullish. If the precious metal can break above resistance at $1870, its next move will likely be towards $1900.
MARKETS
Positive USD momentum to continue – MUFG

The US dollar continues to gather strength. Economists at MUFG Bank expect the greenback to march forward in the coming months. “The near-term outlook for the USD remains positive and the sharp moves higher in UST bond yields on higher inflation looks likely to remain in place for now. The 10-year UST-Bund yield spread is testing the 180-level again and seems more likely to break higher this time – the first time that would have happened since early March. Higher UST bond volatility has tended to lift the USD this year.”
BUSINESS
Kadena price analysis: Bullish Kadena marks a record high at $27

Kadena shows remarkable gains of more than 900 percent over the last month. Kadena price analysis is strongly bullish today. The KDA bulls continue to make new discoveries. The Kadena price analysis reveals the cryptocurrency is in full bullish swing today as it has broken out to a new record high above $27. The bullish momentum is quite strong and aggressive, as the bulls are leading the price function for the third day consecutively. Kadena started upside again on 9th November, after correcting on 8th November, which continues till date.
STOCKS
Aave Price Analysis: AAVE/USD is bullish for the next 24 hours

Aave price analysis is bearish today. AAVE/USD is currently at $307.5. The resistance is currently rejecting further upside. The Aave price analysis is bearish today as the $320 su[port was broken overnight. Price had been trading in a tight range just above that at around $305 – 315, so the break has been somewhat unexpected. As you can see from the chart below, the price broke through yesterday but found support at $305 and continued to rally briefly before bearish price action kicked in again.
STOCKS
USD Rallies On Accelerating CPI Rates

The USD rallied against a number of its counterparts yesterday and the USD Index reached levels not seen since July last year, as October’s CPI rates accelerated beyond the market’s expectations. On a monthly level the headline CPI rate reached 0.9% mom, while on a yearly level it reached 6.2% yoy, a level not seen since November 1990 underscoring the inflationary pressures the US economy is going through currently. Also the weekly initial jobless claims figure dropped to a new post pandemic low, underscoring the tightening of the US employment market. Market pressure intensified on the Fed to tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace in order to curb the red hot inflation. San Francisco Fed President Daly had stated earlier in the week that she expects supply chain constraints to be maintained yet price pressures to moderate as we get through the pandemic, yet the Fed’s perception of the “temporary” nature of inflation seems to weaken. US Stockmarkets retreated also highlighting market expectations for the Fed to act. On the other hand, gold prices also gained substantially as the precious metal is used for hedging purposes against high inflation.
BUSINESS
Inflation Soars to Record High

Inflation increased by 6.2 percent in October, which the biggest month-to-month increase in the last 30 years. This is a trend that began in April as a demand for goods increased, rising prices. At the same time, a number of companies were having a difficult time finding workers, which made products and other services difficult to find.
BUSINESS
Gold: Bullish Momentum Testing Mid-Term Resistance Levels

Gold has seen a swift advance higher take place the past handful of days. On November the 4th gold was trading near the 1770.00 value which has acted as a rather solid support level since the end of the third week in October. However, the precious metal has made a strong and consistent climb upwards since touching this support and gold now finds itself actually testing crucial mid-term resistance.
MARKETS

