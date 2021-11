Writer-director Benjamin Cleary’s “Swan Song” wastes little time posing deep, morally complex and compelling questions: If we could spare our loved ones from oppressive despair and heartache, would we make any sacrifice to do so? If we could clone ourselves without anyone knowing, would we? How do we identify to others and ourselves? Part unconventionally-deconstructed love story, part high-concept sci-fi-tinged melancholic drama, the ultra-sleek, elegantly-realized tale is centered on one man’s journey toward answers and self-resolve in the face of death. The feature (which debuts at AFI Fest before its release in theaters and AppleTV Plus global premiere Dec. 17) strikes the right...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO