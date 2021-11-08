CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens vs Dolphins 2021 Thursday Night Football opening odds

By The Phinsider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since September 13, it is a Victory Monday in South Florida. It’s a day to be...

The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson sends hilarious tweet about Odell Beckham-Ravens rumors

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr. Naturally, that sent fans into a frenzy wondering where the former Pro Bowler might end up. A lot of people think the Baltimore Ravens would be a good fit, and Lamar Jackson had a funny way of reminding everyone that he doesn’t make those decisions.
Tom Matte Cause of Death Tragic: 12-Year Long Baltimore Colts Quarterback Reportedly Suffer From Serious Health Problems

The Baltimore Colts lost another legendary athlete, Tom Matte, on Tuesday, November 2, at the age of 82. Matte, who became a running back and fill-in quarterback for Baltimore for the past 12 years, was said to have died at his Towson home. According to Sports Illustrated, the football team confirmed his death during coach John Harbaugh's news conference Wednesday, November 3. However, what caused his passing was not officially revealed.
#Thursday Night Football#Veterans Day#American Football#The Miami Dolphins
FanSided

5 Ravens who have offered almost nothing to the team in 2021

The Baltimore Ravens have seen their fair share of positive contributors this season, as is expected with a 6-3 roster. But they’ve also seen a few duds here and there as well. The 53-man roster of any NFL team is a well-constructed puzzle that requires frequent tinkering and extensive guidance....
PHINSIDER RADIO | Dolphins defeat Texans in Toilet Bowl; Play Ravens on Thursday Night Football

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins—led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett—defeated the Houston Texans 17-9. It was an ugly contest between two of the league’s worst offenses. But heading into this week nine matchup—we knew something had to give—and for the first time since week one, head coach Brian Flores and his young football team got a hard-earned win.
Baltimore Ravens
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Make Midgame QB Swap: Jacoby Brissett Out, Tua Tagovailoa In

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –  The Miami Dolphins have made a midgame change at quarterback. Jacoby Brissett injured his knee in the third quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. As the Dolphins punted away, Brissett was taken to the blue medical tent on the sidelines to be checked out. When he emerged, Brissett jogged on the sideline, jumping up and down to test his injured leg. Injury Update | Jacoby Brissett has a knee injury and is questionable to return. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 12, 2021 Despite raring to go, Fins head coach Brian Flores elected to hold out Brissett in favor of Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa didn’t start because of a fractured middle finger on his throwing hand. The former starter was held out of last week’s matchup against the Texans for the same reason, where he was also active in case of an emergency.
Dolphins in playoff hunt? Win streak, favorable schedule make it a possibility

MIAMI -- You can be forgiven for writing off the Miami Dolphins' Week 9 win against the Houston Texans. Thursday night's win against the Baltimore Ravens, though? Not a chance. The Dolphins entered the game as 8.5-point underdogs but left on a two-game win streak, the second one against a...
