Mexico arrests businessman in Pegasus spyware case

By MARIA VERZA - Associated Press
Derrick
 5 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors said Monday they have...

dallassun.com

Mexico anti-money laundering official resigns after cash discovered

A scandal involving his wedding in Guatemala has forced Santiago Nieto, the chief of Mexico's Financial Intelligence Unit, to resign. Nieto was forced to resign after Guatemalan authorities seized $35,000 in cash from a private jet carrying influential guests to his wedding. Progressive politician Pablo Gomez will take over Nieto's...
AMERICAS
KEYT

US offers $5 million rewards for 4 Mexican drug lords

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. government is offering $5 million rewards for information leading to the capture of four Mexican drug lords. Those subject to the $5 million bounty included Aureliano Guzman-Loera, the brother of imprisoned capo Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. The State Department said Friday the four operate in the northern Mexico states of Sinaloa and Chihuahua. Guzman-Loera and three brothers from the Salgueiro-Nevarez family were indicted in the United States of conspiring to traffick marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, was responsible for about 61,000 overdose deaths in the United States between March 2020 and 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Mexico Detains Man Implicated in Pegasus Spy Plot Against Journalist

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A Mexican man was arrested on allegations of cyber spying on a journalist using Pegasus, a global spy tool that has been used to hack smartphones, according to the attorney general on Monday. The suspect was detained last week in the central city of Queretaro and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
riviera-maya-news.com

Mexico makes first arrest in Pegasus espionage scandal

Santiago de Querétaro, State of Querétaro — The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) reports the arrest of one of those believed involved in Pegasus espionage. According to the Fiscalía General de la República (FGR), Juan Carlos G, involved in illegal espionage with the Pegasus software during...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Derrick

Hungarian official: Government bought, used Pegasus spyware

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A senior official in Hungary's governing party acknowledged for the first time on Thursday that the government purchased a powerful spyware tool, which was allegedly used to target journalists, businesspeople and an opposition politician. Lajos Kosa, chairman of parliament's Committee on Defense and Law Enforcement, confirmed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
