Virginia officially turned back into a purple state on Tuesday. Voters elected Republicans Glenn Youngkin as governor and Winsome Sears as lieutenant governor, according to projections from Edison Research and media organizations, and they either flipped control of the state House of Delegates or evened it up to a 50-50 tie. Both Sears and her Democratic rival, Hala Ayala, would be the first woman in Virginia's second-highest office, and the first woman of color. Ayala has not conceded the race.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO