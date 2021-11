As expected for a team coming off of its bye week, the Seahawks had a relatively brief injury report Wednesday, with only two players listed as non-participants due to injury, one of whom, Marquise Blair, is out for the season with a knee injury, but has not yet been placed on injured reserve. The other non-participant was linebacker Cody Barton, who has a quadricep injury. If that turns out to be an issue in terms of his availability for Sunday, that would affect not just Seattle's linebacker depth, but also their special teams play, as Barton is one of the Seahawks' best players on special teams, particularly on coverage units.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO