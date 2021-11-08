▶️ Taste This: Newport Ave. Market’s guide to holiday meats

Ayurveda teaches that all things in nature are made up of some combination of the five elements: earth, water, fire, air, and ether. This means that our bodies, the food we eat, the herbs that we benefit from, and even colors and aromas—are made of some combination of the five elements. This five-element paradigm is essential for understanding the three doshas (vata, pitta, and kapha). Also, Ayurveda has a unique way of looking at food, defining a balanced diet a bit differently than the Western model. In Ayurveda, all food is classified as having one or more of the six tastes: sweet, salty, sour, astringent, bitter, and pungent. We need all six tastes, but depending on one’s constitution, the current balance of the doshas, and the time of year, it is advisable to emphasize certain tastes and downplay others.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO