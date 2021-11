Policy, politics and progressive commentary Opposition to Nevada Democrats’ proposed congressional and state legislative district boundary lines came on strong Saturday as lawmakers held the first public hearing and received direct input on the political maps that could be used in elections for the next decade. The proposed congressional and state legislature maps were heard in a joint committee hearing […] The post Strange bedfellows emerge in opposition to Democrats’ redistricting scheme appeared first on Nevada Current.

POLITICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO