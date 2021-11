HONG KONG, Nov 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Anything General Electric (GE.N) can do, Toshiba (6502.T) can do too. The Japanese conglomerate has become the second industrial titan in a week to announce plans to split itself into three. For corporate Japan, the move is revolutionary. For Toshiba shareholders hoping for a speedy sale to a private equity buyer, a proposal that will take two years to come good seems designed to discourage them from hanging around.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO