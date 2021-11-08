Longshot & Lazerbeak Releases New Album

Buenos Aires-based heavy instrumentalists Poseidótica are looking to release a new full-length next year — as are many at this point; I’ve got a growing list to prove it — and they’ve prefaced that offering with a new single called “Æon” that marks their third since lockdown last year, following behind May 2020’s mostly-drone “Aire” and Nov. 2020’s resonant escapist jaunt “Repercusión,” drifting in its initial guitar and percussion and later unfolding in a krautrock electronic pulse, like it turned out you were vacationing in the future the whole time. Given the shape that future has taken in reality, you might want to book with a different travel agent next time.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO