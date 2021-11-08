Longshot & Lazerbeak Releases New Album

Longshot and Lazerbeak have teamed up once again to bring us all a little bit closer with their sophomore collaborative album Spread Love. The follow-up to 2018’s Parades finds the duo more polished and focused with their sound and message. Spread Love...
Yesterday, the new moon was in scorpio and Summer Walker dropped her sophomore album so basically, we’re feeling things. Deeply. Read your horoscope for scorpio season here. ‘Still Over It’ is Walker’s follow up to her debut album, ‘Over It,’ which was released in 2019. She took her following to new heights, as the project became the most-streamed R&B album by a woman since Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ a few years earlier. In between albums, Walker dropped an EP, ‘Life on Earth,’ and launched a new label imprint, Ghetto Earth Records. She also gave birth to a baby girl earlier this year. Her daughter appears with her on the album’s alternate cover.
Amorphis‘s fourteenth studio album has beenc hristened “Halo” and has been slated for a February 11th release on Atomic Fire Records. The album was produced by Jens Bogren (Amon Amarth, Opeth) and guitarist Esa Holopainen had the following to say in regards to it:. “It really is a great feeling...
It's here. After ten years, Limp Bizkit have finally released their long-awaited follow-up to 2011's Gold Cobra. In the last decade, the band seemingly came back in style, first as a sort of ironic nostalgia and then sincere nostalgia. Today, October 31, 2021, sees the release of Still Sucks. As...
Buenos Aires-based heavy instrumentalists Poseidótica are looking to release a new full-length next year — as are many at this point; I’ve got a growing list to prove it — and they’ve prefaced that offering with a new single called “Æon” that marks their third since lockdown last year, following behind May 2020’s mostly-drone “Aire” and Nov. 2020’s resonant escapist jaunt “Repercusión,” drifting in its initial guitar and percussion and later unfolding in a krautrock electronic pulse, like it turned out you were vacationing in the future the whole time. Given the shape that future has taken in reality, you might want to book with a different travel agent next time.
EarthGang have announced the release date for their long-teased album Ghetto Gods. The follow-up to the duo’s 2019 debut Mirrorland is out January 28. Below, watch a trailer for the new record, narrated by 2 Chainz. Since sharing Mirrorland, EarthGang—the Atlanta duo of Olu and WowGr8—have connected with their Spillage...
Saba marks his return with his new single “Fearmonger.” The single will be a part of his third album Few Good Things. The new “Fearmonger” single featured Daoud and will serve as the lead release. With the release, Saba provided a message for his fans. You can read it in...
Pop punk legends New Found Glory have announced a new holiday album, December’s Here, to be released December 3rd via Hopeless Records. The band is hoping to help fans get into the holiday spirit with eleven original songs, including new single and music video “Somber Christmas,” which is out now.
Though fall’s cool crisp air has finally arrived, Thomas Rhett just released “Slow Down Summer, his latest single. He promises it is the premiere single from his sixth studio album entitled Where We Started, expected in early 2022. Moreover, he’s offered that this is the first of two albums — also completing his “Country Again” record from 2021 with a “Side B” — that we will hear from the crooner with 18 career No. 1 hits next year.
Snakeblade, the Vancouver-based one-man project created by Mike Redston has posted two new slithering music videos for “Foul Sorcery Of Flame and Shadow” and “The Red Mage's Seduction” off the latest album The Curse released on October 13. Self-coined as “One-Man Nerdy’n’Dirty Black Metal”, over the past year and a...
Swedish black metal giants Dark Funeral have announced their new album, We Are The Apocalypse, will be released on March 18th, 2022 via Century Media Records. To celebrate, the group has announced a record release show on March 19th, 2022 at Fållan in Stockholm, Sweden with special guests Samael and Eleine. Tickets are available here.
Mach-Hommy and The God Fahim’s Notorious Dump Legends is finally available on streaming services for the first time. The 12-track album was originally released in 2018 and features contributions from Earl Sweatshirt, Nicholas Craven, Sadhu Gold and The Architect. Notorious Dump Legends‘ arrival on streaming services follows the DSP releases of his past catalog, including Fete Des Morts, Bulletproof Luh, HBO (Haitian Body Odor) and Duck CZN: Chinese Algebra.
Dlina Volny dropped their sophomore album, Dazed, today, and shared a music video for its second single, "Do It." The record is a follow-up to the trio's 2018 self-released debut, Mechty, and their first project on Italians Do It Better. The Belarusian band, whose name translates from Russian to "wavelength"...
Thomas Rhett announced via his socials that in 2022 he will be releasing two albums, and the first one will feature his new song, just released today (11/5) called “Slow Down Summer.”. Thomas’s sixth studio album, Where We Started will be released in early 2022. Rhett’s new single captures a...
Halloween may be over, but that doesn't mean the treats are! This one is for little emo-loving hearts in particular. Save Face just dropped their latest album and their slew of music videos leading up to release day have been fun little slices of horror. Vocalist Tyler Povanda opens the album's liner notes with, "This is the soundtrack of me killing my enemies." Touted as My Chemical Romance meets Sweeney Todd, with hints of Thursday and Rocky Horror Picture Show, it's no surprise the album's accompanying music videos are a blood-soaked, horror-infused good time.
Lorde has released a deluxe version of her new album Solar Power. The expanded set includes two previously unreleased songs from the Solar Power sessions: "Helen of Troy" and "Hold No Grudge." "These songs were fun explorations on the album journey," Lorde shares. "They didn't quite fit into the track...
The new Markus Mars album, Kava Infused, is an electric violin-infused piece of audible artwork composed and recorded in a live audience setting at the Hilo Kava Bar. It will be released on November 1 across all streaming platforms, with an early release on the fair music platform Bandcamp. Composing...
The Phryg, a progressive funk band from Brooklyn, NY, will release a new album on Thursday, November 11th, titled Ways of Nowhere, at the Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn, NY. They will be supported by fellow New York City based funk ensemble, We Thee Funk, as well as Johnny Butler and Alex Oliva. Usher in your weekend by a level of funk with these talented bands. The doors open at 6pm and show time is 8pm. Tickets are available at this link.
On Oct. 29, four-time Grammy winner Ed Sheeran released his fourth solo studio album “=,” pouring out his love for his wife and daughter into the lyrics of the tracks that make up this latest collection. It’s been four years since Sheeran released his wildly popular solo album “÷.” In...
Beloved producer Ryan Farish delivers his latest body of work on Rytone, Rhythm of the Seasons, featuring 11 serene tunes. Ryan Farish has blessed the ears of dance music lovers with sensational soundscapes for over two decades. Originally from Norfolk but now residing in Los Angeles, he’s run the gamut from winning awards to consistently ranking high on Billboard charts. His signature style, described as chill or downtempo, offers a transcendental vibe mixed with instrumentals like piano and guitar.
Growing up in Philadelphia, PA, the environment TNC Laid grew up in affects the music he makes today. Using his gritty Philly tone, TNC is able to capture a multitude of listeners with his releases. Starting out by writing poetry then slowly transitioning into the more lyrical style of hip-hop after hearing dope beats his cousin was sending him, TNC Laid’s career has simply taken off.
