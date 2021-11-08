6 Best Identity Theft Protection Services of November 2021

(Missourinet) Missouri is offering 12 months of credit and identity theft monitoring to about 620,000 teachers after an online structure weakness. Last month, a St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter informed the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary of the problem with the ability to publicly show the social security numbers of about 100,000 teachers. The department says it is unaware of any misuse of individual information. It says the Office of Administration is working to reinforce security in order to prevent “further unauthorized access” of any personal information. This incident remains under investigation. The state says the monitoring will cost roughly $800,000.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO