Fans Have Dark Theories About Travis Scott After Tragic Fatalities Occurred At Astroworld [Chilling Thread]

By Sammy Approved
 6 days ago

Source: Adam Bielawski/WENN.com / WENN


Travis Scott’s Astroworld resulted in 8 fatalities and several injuries over the weekend. Fans are speculating their own dark theories about the tragic series of events.

Astroworld is a festival comprised of major musical performances, carnival games and rides, food and over 50,000 people in attendance. This year marked the third festival in Scott’s hometown of Houston, Texas on the NRG Stadium grounds. Upon entering Astroworld, festival attendees walked through the mouth of an oversized Travis Scott head and entered Travis’ personal universe.

There were plenty of musical acts fans looked forward to seeing within the two-day festival, but due to the tragic losses there were only a few artists that were able to perform this year. Amongst those acts to perform on Friday (Nov. 5) were Roddy Rich, SZA, Master P, Lil Baby, Toro Y Moi, Yves Tumor and Metro Boomin. Travis Scott closed out the show on the “chills” stage with surprise guest act Drake to accompany him. He performed atop a large mountain created especially for him.

Leading up to the show, there was eerie music playing from the stage solely designated for Travis Scott himself. The festival’s popular catch phrase is “open your eyes to a whole new universe,” welcoming fans to a place specially designed by Scott and his team. Astroworld was also filled with a number of activations by popular brands like Nike and the event was live streamed by Apple Music.

Travis Scott fans are definitely a different crowd than most of the other festivals and concerts people may attend. Scott’s fans are RAGERS. They stood in front of the “chills” stage for hours while other acts performed at the “thrills” stage to ensure they saved the perfect spot to see their “idol.” The festival was filled with people of all ages and walks of life. The common denominator between all of the fans who attended is their love for Travis Scott.

Before Travis Scott set the stage ablaze, the words “see you on the other side” appeared across the screen. As he performed many of his most popular hits like “Highest in the Room,” “Out West” and “Antidote,” fans were simply captivated. Scott even performed some newly released music, but of course the icing on the cake was Drake surprising a loaded crowd of fans. The energy felt oddly familiar to a moment from Howard Homecoming’s Yardfest in 2012 when Drake surprised a group of students and alumni. Fans quickly stormed to the front, injuring several students.

Travis stopped the performance a few times during his set, but the show continued with the craziest fireworks show fans have probably seen since the Fourth of July or Disneyworld. Around 2 am Saturday morning (Nov. 6), fans discovered Day 2 of Astroworld had been cancelled due to the death of 8 people.

Since, Houston Police Department and Astroworld staff have worked to investigate the deaths of those people, citing that the youngest was only 14 years old. Houston PD also confirmed that one of the security guards at the show was injected with drugs prior to the deadly stage rush.

Fans claim that Travis Scott knew attendees were passing out during the performance. They said there were many fans in the mosh pit chanting for him to completely stop the show, and claimed that he ignored their request. Fans have now theorized that the events which took place at Astroworld were not by chance and in fact, an intentional act of satanic and ritual sacrifice by Travis Scott.

To make arguments more convincing, people are taking note of his latest release “Escape Plan” on Friday before the show. It is either a strange coincidence or there is a hidden truth to people’s interesting conspiracy theories.

We are not citing these statements as fact, but the theories are shocking, twisted and very convincing. Take a look at some of the theories and statements from fans in attendance below.

1. Travis Scott Ritual Sacrifice Conspiracies GALORE

Source:crypt0e

2. Spiritual Leaders Warned Fans Long Ago

Source:HoodHealer

3. Tragic Footage From The Show

Source:MINAJBUSSY

4. Are People Reaching?

Source:BABYFACEXDEV

5. Pay Attention to the Promotion

Source:17AJ1776

6. Utopia Mountain

Source:jjmilkyy

7. The Dystopia

Source:JCMADEITBANG

8. Strange Imagery

Source:TammyGHamad

9. Fans Are Terrified

Source:OakRedhammer

10. The Singing Continued

Source:dramaforthegirl

11. “ESCAPE PLAN”

Source:nickiboobss

Variety

How Travis Scott’s $5 Million Solo Stage, Set Time May Have Contributed to Astroworld Festival Deaths

A stage constructed solely for Travis Scott’s performance, and the artist’s chosen set time, may have played a role in the crowd surge that left eight Astroworld Festival attendees dead on Friday night (Nov. 5). The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott (with a special appearance by Drake for their hit “Sicko Mode”) was the only headliner on the so-called “Chills” stage. Sources tell Variety that...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Texas police chief says he personally warned Travis Scott hours before eight died in Astroworld tragedy

The chief of the Houston Police personally warned Travis Scott about crowd control just hours before eight fans died during the tragedy at Astroworld Festival, according to a report. A source with knowledge of Houston Police Chief Troy Finner’s account of the day told the New York Times that he had visited the rapped at his trailer before he took to the stage on Friday in front of 50,000 fans in Houston, Texas.Chief Finner, who knows Mr Scott personally, is said to have relayed his concerns about the energy of the crowd which he said would include very devoted...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Metro Boomin
Person
Chills
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Drake
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Is ‘Broken & Devastated’ Over Deaths At Travis Scott’s Astroworld In 1st Statement

Kylie Jenner has broken her silence about the deaths of eight people at her boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival. Kylie Jenner has spoken out after eight people died at her on again/off again boyfriend Travis Scott‘s Astroworld music festival. The cosmetics CEO was in the VIP section of the November 6 event with her daughter Stormi Webster and sister Kendall Jenner when the crowd surge took place, unaware of the deaths until after the show.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Travis Scott’s ex-manager calls him the ‘worst person’ he’s ever worked with

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott’s actions and behavior in previous years has now come under increased scrutiny. Scott’s former manager Shane Morris posted a video on social media where he called the “Sicko Mode” rapper the “worst person” he’s ever been affiliated with in the industry. Morris also said Scott is a liar, a cheat and a violent person and that he saw something like what happened in Houston coming years ago.
MUSIC
Variety

Travis Scott Astroworld Festival: Eyewitnesses Describe Terrifying Crush of Crowd and Panic

As the concert world has cautiously returned from 18 months of pandemic lockdown, festivals have been a major force in that comeback, both for fans and promoters. Yet the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival at Houston’s NRG Park, which left at least eight people dead — including a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old — and more than 300 injured as fans rushed toward the stage during Scott’s headlining performance, showed just how quickly disaster can occur. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Astroworld promoter Live Nation have pledged to conduct a full investigation.  Multiple reports from attendees allege that security and emergency...
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Kylie Jenner & Kardashians Respond to Astroworld Tragedy: ‘Our Family Is in Shock’

The Kardashian-Jenner family has offered their condolences on the tragedy that struck Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival, leaving eight dead and at least 300 injured from a crowd surge during Scott’s performance. Scott shares a three-year-old daughter with Kylie Jenner, and the couple is currently expecting their second child together. The beauty mogul and reality star was in attendance at the Houston festival over the weekend with their daughter, Stormi, to support the rapper. “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events....
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Kylie Cosmetics products are being binned following Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner was faced with massive backlash after she left a story up of an ambulance making its way through the crowd at the Astroworld Festival, where 8 people died. Fans shared the sentiment that Jenner should have deleted the video as soon as she realised the severity of the situation. Rather than immediately deleting the Instagram video, the makeup mogul left it up for over twelve hours.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Travis Scott Spotted Pacing Outside His $14 Million Houston Mansion As Rapper Reportedly Stands To Lose Billions In Astroworld Lawsuits

Travis Scott was spotted for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy that left nine dead, many more injured and the rapper facing an avalanche of lawsuits. The 30-year-old was snapped outside his $14 million mansion in Houston, Texas, in photos obtained by Daily Mail. He has reportedly been hiding out in the over 12,000-square-foot home with his baby mama Kylie Jenner since the horrific ordeal last week.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

'Satanic Panic' Trends After Travis Scott's Fatal Concert, Petrified Fans Draw Chilling Comparisons Between Rapper's Astroworld & Devil-Worshipping

As the events that led to Travis Scott's fatal Astroworld Festival continue to unfold, "Satanic Panic" has started to trend online. Satanic Panic is one of the most infamous, prolonged mass media scares in United States history. At its peak in the 1980s and 1990s, it was characterized by horrifying depictions of goth teenagers and the "deviant" music they consumed. Many believed that devil-worshipping and even "satanic ritual abuse" was the backbone of this so-called culture that was out to destroy humanity.
MUSIC
enstarz.com

Astroworld Death Toll Increases: 10th Critical Victim On Life Support After Being Trampled During Travis Scott's Fatal Concert

A 9-year-old attendee who was trampled during the Astroworld Festival is now on life support, his parents revealed. A week after the fatal concert claimed nine lives and injured hundreds of people, the father of a 9-year-old victim broke his silence and recalled how his son got severely hurt following the event. The young concertgoer, Ezra Blount, reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries, which caused him to be on life support.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

Travis Scott to Refund All Astroworld Attendees, Cancels Day N Vegas Festival Appearance (EXCLUSIVE)

Travis Scott will not perform at this weekend’s Day N Vegas Festival, Variety has confirmed. The headlining appearance at Las Vegas Festival Grounds was scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13, less than a week after his own Astroworld festival took place at Houston’s NRG Park, where eight attendees died, ranging in age from 14 to 27. Sources describe Scott as “too distraught to play” and reveal that he will provide full refunds for all attendees who bought tickets to Astroworld.
HOUSTON, TX
