Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry. Personnel Logitix Promotes Nortman to President as Exec Ranks Expand Logitix, the live event ticketing technology and analytics provider, has promoted Greg Nortman to company president. Nortman previously served five years as the Logitix’s chief strategy officer. The company also announced Chris Zaber would join as executive vice president of business development. Zaber arrives after more than five years at the New York Mets as their senior vice president of corporate partnerships and ticket sales. Logitix also made several moves at the vice president level, including...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO