This article explains how to find your network's name or SSID. Once you know your router's SSID and network key, you can set up your Wi-Fi network. You can likely find your router's default network name, or SSID, on a sticker on the back or side of the router. It may also appear in the router's manual. Your network name and Wi-Fi key are not the same as your router's user name and password, which are used to access your router's settings.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO