STORM WATCH: Sunny start before quick thunderstorm, gusty winds arrive to NYC

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Bronx and Brooklyn until 2:30 p.m.

News 12 meteorologists say today will see some sun before a quick thunderstorm and gusty winds arrive to the area.

TODAY: A sunny gorgeous start to the day, with sunshine and an increasing brisk breeze. By the afternoon, a chance of showers and possibly a thundershower between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., a temperature rising to near 59 by noon, then falling to around 46 during the remainder of the day. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West wind up to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, with a high near 50. West wind around 5 mph. A slight chance of nuisance showers can roll through after 9 p.m. Southwest wind up to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind increasing up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gust as high as 30 mph, low around 37.

TUESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 48, with a low around 42.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 59, low around 51.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of showers from the afternoon into the evening with a low around 42.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.