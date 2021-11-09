Women's college basketball: UW-Stout turns to youth again this winter

UW-Stout women’s basketball knew they had a young team entering the season last winter. Nearly half the roster was made up of freshmen, a sea of new faces arriving in Menomonie.

The setup of the Blue Devils’ season amid the coronavirus didn’t exactly do the team any favors given that dynamic. There were no nonconference games to provide a chance to gel for the additions. With the season limited to just eight regular season contests, there wasn’t much opportunity to find a rhythm at all. And Stout’s final three games, including its WIAC Tournament opener, came against a UW-Whitewater squad that made it to the conference title game. Stout went 2-7, a mark it would surely like to improve upon.

Youth remains a trademark of the Blue Devils this season. There are eight freshmen and five sophomores on the roster — but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. First off, the season is back to its normal structure, bringing a return to nonconference play and a 14-game WIAC slate. Many of those youthful players also have talent that makes the Stout coaching staff excited for things to come.

“We’re a young team, that’s for sure,” fourth-year coach Hannah Iverson said. “I think that’s a trend in basketball. In today’s world it is not uncommon to see young basketball teams anymore because just of how elite kids are now. They can be better earlier.”

The group’s first test comes Tuesday night at UW-Superior. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Stout returns its top two scorers from last year, and two of its three double-digit scorers, in forward Haylee Yaeger and guard Anna Mutch. Yaeger led the group with 10.9 points per game, maxing out with 20 against UW-La Crosse. Mutch was close behind her offensively in her freshman campaign, averaging 10.6 points while grabbing a team-high 7.1 boards.

Forward Lizzy Olsem joins them as the third returning starter in the fold. She averaged 5.6 points and 3.4 rebounds last season.

Mutch leads a sophomore class that Iverson has been high on since they first arrived on campus. That includes forward Amanda Giesen, one of the players Iverson was most excited about before she suffered an injury that kept her off the court for the entire nine-game slate.

Iverson said she and the staff have honed in on specific traits they are looking for in a Stout player. In addition to valuing high character student-athletes, she wants gritty players, ones willing to outwork the player next to them. The team has a bright red jersey it awards at the start of every week that goes to the “hardest worker in the gym.” That targeted mindset leads to a group of similar-minded players.

“We talk about it a lot in our recruiting process,” Yaeger said. “Everyone says the biggest change from high school to college basketball is that everyone wants to be there. They want to be there just as much as the person next to them. That’s what makes practices so intense. You’re competing, and then the person next to you is your best friend as soon as you get off the court. Coaches really look for that mindset. It really builds the program.”

Stout was picked to finish sixth out of eight teams in the WIAC in the conference’s preseason poll. If the Blue Devils are to exceed expectations, it starts on the defensive end. The group allowed 76.8 points per game last year, the most of any team in the WIAC.

“We play against amazing athletes and great scorers and we have to be able to win games on less points,” Iverson said. “We’ve had a lot of games, even when we’ve won, when you have to score 80 points a night. That’s a whole different battle. We’d love to be able to have a little more defensive presence in the games that we’re playing, especially in the WIAC.”

Stout plays its first three games away from Williams Fieldhouse, heading to Loras to play the host Duhawks and Bethel in a preseason tournament after the Superior opener. Wartburg is the foe for the home opener on Nov. 17.

“One thing I’m really excited about is everyone’s mentality, especially the returners,” Yaeger said. “We’re going in with a mindset of not taking anything for granted just because of last year we all saw our normal season taken away from us. I think that will fuel us even more, especially at the start of the season.”