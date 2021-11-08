CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US reopens borders, lifts travel restrictions

Bradford Era
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. fully reopened its borders with Mexico and Canada on Monday and lifted restrictions on...

www.bradfordera.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bradford Era

Iraqi Kurdish man stranded on EU border

Thousands of migrants remain trapped between Polish and Belarusian troops facing off on opposite sides of the European Union’s eastern border. (Nov. 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/6150bc99485741feaff329d38bcb63ae.
IMMIGRATION
Q 96.1

Maine – Canadian Border Reopens For Canadians With Restrictions

It's been a long time coming and today, November 8th, 2021 marks the re-opening of the Maine-Canadian border for fully vaccinated Canadians according to a press release by U.S. Maine Senator, Susan Collins. With 24 border crossing around the State of Maine with Canada, the 611 mile border will now...
MAINE STATE
kusi.com

US–Mexico Border to reopen for nonessential travel Nov. 8

SAN YSIDRO BORDER (KUSI) – For the first time in almost two years, the international border between San Diego and Mexico will be opened once again for nonessential travel on Nov. 8. This is a huge development for the business community and is just in time for the holidays. But...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Europe#Ap Archive
Bradford Era

Migrants caught in standoff at Belarus border

Belarusian authorities on Wednesday accused Polish troops of using force against migrants trying to cross the border amid escalating tensions between the two eastern European neighbours. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/03a8d1d1668d4772867f902a3c8574ea.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Youtube
AFP

Women to sue Qatar over invasive airport searches

A group of women subjected to invasive gynaecological searches at Doha airport will sue Qatari authorities, seeking redress for an ordeal that sparked global condemnation, their lawyer told AFP Monday. Women on 10 Qatar Airways flights from Doha, including 13 Australians, were subjected to the examinations late last year as authorities searched for the mother of a newborn found abandoned in an airport bathroom. The incident caused outrage, and fuelled concerns about Qatar's treatment of women as the Gulf state prepares to receive thousands of foreign visitors for the 2022 football World Cup. Damian Sturzaker, from Sydney-based firm Marque Lawyers, said seven affected passengers now plan legal action to "send a message to Qatari authorities that you can't treat women... in this manner".
FIFA
The Guardian

Rob Delaney on love, loss and married life: ‘No, my wife is not having an affair with her karate teacher’

Rob Delaney – comedian, actor, writer, tweeter, activist – co-wrote and co-starred in the Channel 4 sitcom Catastrophe with Sharon Horgan. Now he has a starring role in the film Home Sweet Home Alone. He has also written and spoken movingly about the death of his two-year-old son, Henry. Here, he answers questions from readers about all of this, as well as being an American in London – and how he keeps his hair looking so great.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Laid Out the Worst Case Scenario for the End of the Pandemic

When exactly will the pandemic be over? It's a question that has plagued us since cases first started piling up in March 2020, and now, 20 months later, we still don't have an exact answer. Certainly things have improved considerably. The Delta variant surge that brought numbers back to disastrous levels this summer appears to have subsided, and the approval of vaccines for children means that more and more people will soon be fully inoculated against COVID. Even with light at the end of the tunnel, however, some experts have cautioned that we're not out of the woods yet—and as White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently explained, there is a worst case scenario for how this pandemic ends.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
techstartups.com

China’s High-Speed Rail, the world’s longest high-speed railway network, is now losing $24 million per day with a reported debt of $1.8 trillion

As you may recall, we wrote about China National Railway after it unveiled the world’s first high-speed train capable of a top speed of 600 kph (375 miles/hour). According to Reuters, the maximum speed makes the train which was self-developed by China and manufactured in the coastal city of Qingdao, the fastest ground vehicle globally.
TRAFFIC
Michael Loren

California's mass exodus is headed largely to one state

They're calling it the "mass exodus." Families and individuals who lived in large cities before the Covid-19 pandemic are rumored to be headed in large numbers outside the cities. While the term "mass exodus" does not reflect the more subtle U.S. Census data, there is a trend that has been seen in the migration of Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy