West Virginia’s Attorney General Patrick Morrissey has joined the attorneys general from six other states to stop vaccine mandates for federal contractors. The suit was filed by the state of Georgia in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia. It urges the court to stop President Joe Biden and other federal entities from enforcing the mandate on any federal contracting agency, subcontractor and employee of the states.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO