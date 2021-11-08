CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Jacobin Packs Social Commentary Into Class War

By Tyler Chancey
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're familiar with contemporary magazines in the United States, you might be familiar with Jacobin. It is one of the largest magazines in the country dedicated to promoting Left-leaning American values, specifically socialism, across multiple fields including politics, economics, and broader culture. This is important because they are now putting...

LETTER: Critical race theory isn’t a theory or propaganda

Victor Joecks’ referencing critical race theory as propaganda caught my eye in his Sunday column. The only deception here is the word “theory” in its definition. No true history should be defined as a theory, and it’s certainly not propaganda. The facts are, white people attacked a nation of Native...
Commentary: Left-wing indoctrination?

Across the nation schools and school boards, not to mention individual teachers, are being assailed by those who object to the teaching of what is termed “Critical Race Theory” (CRT). They call looking at the white race’s role in the subjection and abuse of Black people a “theory” that requires balancing opinions. My question is: what could be a balancing opinion? That none of this ever happened? Let’s face it. The facts are just as clear as Trump-lost-the-election. And that’s very clear.
Harris won’t be president and other commentary

“She was supposed to be the one-term president’s successor. The vice president who would take the torch from a by-then-80-something Joe Biden and carry on the administration’s agenda while becoming” the nation’s next president, quips The Hill’s Joe Concha. “But as things stand now, one has to wonder how Kamala Harris even remains on the ticket in 2024. . . . A USA Today-Suffolk University poll finds that just 28 percent of voters,” approve of the job she’s doing. “She’s practically invisible” and was “never liked much to begin with,” as low polls forced her out of the 2020 prez race before voting began. “Harris was supposed to represent the next generation of Democrats” — oops.
Commentary: An argument for understanding

Recently, I wrote an article for the Times-Delphic on the Trump rally that was held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds here in Des Moines. Whether you saw it or not, I want to share some subjective observations and thoughts I had during the rally. I hope that I might push you to think deeper about how you and I think about those with whom we disagree with. I believe that transparency is the best policy, so since this is a political commentary, you should know where I come from ideologically. I’m an economic progressive and moderate social conservative and I would have voted for Kanye last year, if that tells you anything. As with any subjective observations on groups of people, I will undoubtedly generalize too much, so forgive me if I offend you. Also, it may seem like I’m supporting one side over another, but my argument is simply to humanize and understand the other side regardless of whether they reciprocate, because everyone has their reasons for their beliefs, convincing or not.
Buttigieg is right — America’s roads are racist. Ted Cruz and Tucker Carlson are pretending to misunderstand

Another day, another manufactured right-wing outrage about America’s history of systemic racism. On Monday, White House correspondent for The Grio April Ryan asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg how the infrastructure bill will “deconstruct the racism that was built into the roadways.” Secretary Buttigieg, who has talked about this issue before, delivered a response that would set right-wing Twitter on fire with white-hot rage.Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) sarcastically tweeted, “The roads are racist. We must get rid of roads.” Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, who has himself sparked backlash over the past year for echoing the white supremacist Great Replacement theory,...
COMMENTARY: It’s the spending, stupid

When President Lyndon Johnson pressed Congress to pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964, his biggest obstacle was the bloc of segregationists in his own party. Segregationists chaired key House and Senate committees, and they commanded enough votes in the Senate to filibuster the bill, which they did — for 60 days.
COMMENTARY: Back to parental control

One result of the COVID lockdowns is that many Americans have had a huge awakening as to what their children were being taught. In 2020, many parents were either locked down due to “non-essential” work closures and many schoolchildren were involved in distance learning. This allowed the at-home parents to see what they wouldn’t have otherwise.
Guest Commentary

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. It would seem we are in a period of removing strands that once provided a level of orientation to all aspects of our society. The weaving of these...
Commentary: Rethinking the border 'crisis'

Though often called a “crisis,” what’s happening at the U.S-Mexico border can be more accurately described as an ongoing tragedy, a national shame and a violation of human rights. That’s how history will remember it, at least. The numbers — and images — are stark. Right now, we’re seeing record...
Time to unmask and other commentary

“It’s time to consider making masks optional in most settings,” argues Bloomberg’s Faye Flam. Mask mandates made sense “when little else was available,” but today we have “highly effective vaccines, better tests and now powerful antiviral drugs.” And mandates impose “real costs that public-health authorities have been loath to acknowledge.” Masks “stifle communication and human interaction . . . contributing to an epidemic of isolation, loneliness and poor mental health” and amp up “resistance to returning to the office.” The unjabbed should still mask, “but it’s past time to stop acting as though everyone must be treated as equally imperiled.” We need “reality-based policies.”
Where are all the white supremacists?

While appearing on Tucker Carlson Today, author David Horowitz asked an extremely cogent question, which frankly amazed me. He asked whether American businesses would spend a fortune on T.V. advertisements (75% of which feature Black actors) if they thought the white viewing audience was substantially made up of white supremacists. I think the answer to that question is undoubtedly no. Furthermore, I find it very puzzling that no one in the media seems to have posed this question before.
Native American Group Demands Fox News Hosts Be Fired for Tying Indigenous Peoples to ‘Racist’ Tropes of Violence, Alcoholism

A non-profit advocacy group for Native Americans is calling for Fox News to fire network hosts Jesse Watters and Rachel Campos-Duffy for their “racist” comments about indigenous people. The outrage stems from a recent segment of Fox News Primetime in which Watters and Campos-Duffy complained about Kamala Harris saying America...
These women are white, with no college degrees — and in the driver’s seat of American politics | Will Bunch

Tuesday felt like anything but an off-year election in the western mountain hamlets and far-flung D.C. exurbs of Virginia. Voters turned out for a 2021 gubernatorial race in unusually large numbers, and a surprisingly large number of Virginians said they were energized by the out-of-nowhere rise of the perceived issue of “critical race theory.”
