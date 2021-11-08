On This Day: 8 November 1999

Jamie Foxx is a proud dad to daughters Corinne and Annalise. Here’s everything to know about the award-winning actor and singer’s children. Jamie Foxx is a proud parent. The award-winning actor, singer, and producer, real name Eric Bishop, 53, recently opened up about how he had no desire to marry or lead that “cookie cutter” life, revealing that his untraditional lifestyle has only strengthened his bond with his children. The Just Mercy actor has never been married, but has two daughters: Corinne Foxx, 27, and Annalise Bishop, 12, with former partners. While speaking to E! News’ Daily Pop on October 18, Jamie said his chosen path has allowed him to become closer with the kids.

