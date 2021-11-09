Geek Review: Just Dance 2022

Spoilers for Chucky episode 4, “Just Let Go,” which aired on Syfy Nov. 2, follow. Going into “Just Let Go,” I was concerned Chucky was going to repeat the dynamic of its first two episodes: a wildly eventful mini slasher movie followed by a slower episode to unpack what just happened and fill in gaps in the lore. Last week’s chaotic cliffhanger certainly primed this week’s episode to be another breather… which, given the fact that a kid gets their ventilator unplugged by Chucky this week, was a figurative and literal misprojection on my part. Even as the characters regroup in the hospital, “Just Let Go” wastes no time getting its foot back on the gas, forcing Jake and Lexy to confront their transgressions against each other as Chucky’s motivations become clearer.
