Theater & Dance

Geek Review: Just Dance 2022

geekculture.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsistency is welcomed for most things, but it could easily be a death knell for the gaming space. After all, it is a pursuit of something new and fresh that drives the innovation and creativity of developers. However, there will always exist a space where consistency is celebrated, and that is...

geekculture.co

magneticmag.com

EP Review: Sun-El Musician - AEDM (African Electronic Dance Music)

South African artist Sun-El Musician has released his new EP AEDM (African Electronic Dance Music). The EP, which feels like an album at 11-tracks and an hour of runtime, is a slow burner of melodic house music that feels right at home in South Africa and the global music community.
THEATER & DANCE
stevivor.com

Just Dance 2022 song list: Time to rock your body?

Just Dance 2022 is right around the corner, and you know what means: new songs to boogie to. This guide is all about the song list attached to the popular dance game. According to Wikipedia (because Ubisoft’s website links to a Frozen 2 video instead of a list), here’s what you can expect to dance to:
THEATER & DANCE
411mania.com

Chucky Review 1.04 – ‘Just Let Go’

Warning: This review contains spoilers for tonight’s episode. Don’t read if you haven’t watched it yet. Last time on Chucky: We learned that Chucky was born a killer, as when a serial killer invaded his home and killed his dad as a kid, Charles Lee Ray helped him out by murdering his own mother. In present day, Jake tries to kill Lexy and just can’t do it, so Chucky convinces him to give him to Lexy’s sister and he’ll take care of it. Chucky accidentally stabs Oliver instead but decides to just go with it and kill him anyway. Then later, he tries to take out Lexy but accidentally causes a fire. He stood over her laughing as the episode ended.
TV SERIES
thexboxhub.com

Get the party started with Just Dance 2022

It’s as regular as FIFA, and switches things up pretty much as much as EA’s juggernaut does, but it’s now time to get the party started again as Ubisoft release Just Dance 2022 to the world. You should know what to expect from Just Dance by now and the 2022...
THEATER & DANCE
Person
Sia
Person
Bakermat
theslateonline.com

Review: "Just Dance 2022" does not break mold, but stays true to nostalgic roots

‘Just Dance’ has been a constant part of my generation’s childhood. I vividly remember waking up on Christmas Day almost every year to the new version of the game and dancing with my sister until we had gone through the catalog. I still play many of the past games on my older consoles and not only are they still entertaining, but deeply nostalgic. I jumped at the chance to be able to review the newest version of the game.
THEATER & DANCE
Nintendo Life

Just Dance 2022 Launches On Switch Today, Here's The Full Song List

If you're thinking of picking up the latest entry in Ubisoft's Just Dance series but want to know which songs you'll actually get to dance to, you've come to the right place. Just Dance 2022 will include 43 songs in total (not including the hundreds of bonus tracks you can play if you're subscribed to the Just Dance Unlimited service) and we've got the full list for you below. You can also catch a quick snippet of each song in the brand new trailer above.
THEATER & DANCE
kshb.com

'Just Dance 2022' stays in rhythm, shows off a few new moves

TUCSON, Ariz. — "Just Dance 2022" is somewhat of a wallflower, content to sit in the background while the flashier holiday releases take up most of the spotlight. Confident in its package of skills and appeal, it's waiting for a tap on the shoulder for those who recognize its worth.
THEATER & DANCE
GeekTyrant

New Christmas Sweaters from Just Geek

Can you believe it’s already time to think about Christmas? It feels like fall just barely began and now Thanksgiving and Christmas will be here before you know it. Well if you’re in need of a fun new Christmas sweater then Just Geek has you covered. You can find a...
APPAREL
#Just Dance#Music Library#Music Streaming#Streaming Music#Geek Review
digitalspy.com

Best Just Dance 2022 deals for Switch, PlayStation and Xbox

Just Dance 2022 has launched this week, with the long-running rhythm series returning for another year. Out now on the same platforms as last year – that's Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia – the latest game features a brand new song list comprising of more than 40 tracks.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Where Cards Fall’ Review, New Releases Featuring ‘Just Dance 2022’, Plus the Latest News and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for November 4th, 2021. It’s a bit of an odd Thursday, as our pal Mikhail has put together a review of a brand-new release for us to enjoy. We also have a couple of news bites to check out, and the usual big list of new releases to sift through. Naturally, the new and expiring sales lists are here as well. It’s a lot, so let’s get to it!
THEATER & DANCE
Indiana Gazette

Review: 'What Just Happened?' by Charles Finch

In the early days of sheltering in place, a “new communitarian yearning” appears online, Charles Finch notes in his journal account of the COVID-19 year. “There’s such rawness in everyone — the mix is so different than usual, the same amount of anger, but more fear, less certainty, and I think more love.” The mood reminds him of when the first pictures of Earth were sent back from space and “for eight or nine days there was a sudden belief that since we had seen that we all lived on the same blue planet, a new era of peace might begin.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
gamespew.com

Here’s the Full Tracklist for Just Dance 2022

Ubisoft’s yearly Just Dance franchise is always a winner for fans of moving and grooving. The latest addition to the series, Just Dance 2022, is out now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch and Stadia. It packs in 40 songs covering a range of genres, although the majority of them are fairly new songs. If you’re looking to dance to some golden oldies, sorry – you won’t find it here.
THEATER & DANCE
geekculture.co

Unboxing Magic: The Gathering Crimson Vow’s Exclusive Wedding Invite

Love is in the air and the wedding bells are ringing!. While for most normal folks, this would be a joyous occasion, the union between two of Innistrad’s vampire nobles, Olivia Voldaren and Edgar Markov, is anything but. In the lead-up to the upcoming Magic: The Gathering Crimson Vow expansion,...
HOBBIES
geekculture.co

Squid Game Creator Says Work On Season 2 Has Started

Hwang Dong-hyuk, writer and director of the Netflix sensation Squid Game, has confirmed that there will be a second season. It is still too early in the process to say for sure when the new season will begin production, but he has already started the planning process. Hwang confirmed this...
TV SERIES
IGN

Chucky Episode 4 Review: "Just Let Go"

Spoilers for Chucky episode 4, “Just Let Go,” which aired on Syfy Nov. 2, follow. Going into “Just Let Go,” I was concerned Chucky was going to repeat the dynamic of its first two episodes: a wildly eventful mini slasher movie followed by a slower episode to unpack what just happened and fill in gaps in the lore. Last week’s chaotic cliffhanger certainly primed this week’s episode to be another breather… which, given the fact that a kid gets their ventilator unplugged by Chucky this week, was a figurative and literal misprojection on my part. Even as the characters regroup in the hospital, “Just Let Go” wastes no time getting its foot back on the gas, forcing Jake and Lexy to confront their transgressions against each other as Chucky’s motivations become clearer.
TV SERIES
geekculture.co

Netflix’s Live-Action Yu Yu Hakusho To Premiere December 2023

Netflix has confirmed the release date of its live-action adaptation of Yu Yu Hakusho. Following the live-action Cowboy Bebop is going to be released on 19 November 2021, the streaming titan will be releasing yet another live-action adaptation of a classic manga and anime series. The manga series by Yoshihiro...
COMICS

