‘1883’ Teaser Expands Taylor Sheridan’s Hit ‘Yellowstone’ Franchise

The Kevin Costner–led Paramount Network drama series, which returns for Season 4 on Sunday, is "the most-watched show everyone isn't talking about," says Tracy Moore. "It’s a sudsy contemporary Western about the Dutton family, the land they stole 150 years ago, their ruthless fight to fend off greedy developers, and the nearby Native Americans who intend to take it back," says Moore. "It stars Kevin Costner as patriarch John Dutton. It combines stunning cinematography with storylines reminiscent of Succession’s power grabs, The Godfather’s mob mentality, and Dallas’s bitchy in-fighting— except with cattle. It launches its fourth season with a two-hour premiere Sunday night on the Paramount Network. It’s also entirely possible you haven’t heard of it. Well, maybe you have. Big publications largely panned the show’s debut in 2018; one called it 'soapy trash that badly wants to be taken seriously.' A few critics have treated it worthy of recaps or deeper consideration. But it’s strange that given Yellowstone’s quantifiable success, it doesn’t enjoy the breathless analysis that usually accompanies shows this big. Mostly, you’ll find the fawning for Yellowstone on sites like Country Living, the blog Pioneer Woman, or on Instagram’s Yellowstone Memes, which revel in every cowboy quip—occasionally revealing politics that bleed red. This year for Halloween, Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech dressed up as the show’s romantic leads, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly)—a troubled but shrewd lush with the verbal subtlety of barbed wire—and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), the ranch muscle she’s entangled with. Yellowstone has been called 'prestige TV for conservatives,' which explains a lot. 'People perceive all my stuff as red state, and it’s the most ridiculous thing,' (creator Taylor) Sheridan told the New York Times in 2019. If you truly look at this show…these are pretty wildly progressive notions. The people who are calling it a red-state show have probably never watched it. That may be. Or maybe it’s that Yellowstone buries its progressive notions in soapy scenes, over-the-top violence, and grandstanding soliloquies. But either way, Yellowstone is up to something curious. It’s an entertaining and sometimes graphically violent drama, but one that hooks viewers with entertaining brawls, complex family threads, and a willingness to (mostly) punch up. The show may not enjoy the prestige it wants, but it’s a clever conceit that pulls a nifty trick on its core audience."

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO