‘1883’ Teaser Expands Taylor Sheridan’s Hit ‘Yellowstone’ Franchise

By Travis Hopson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t know if anyone expected Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone to be such a gigantic hit. But now as the series of rugged family dynasties and land conflicts has entered its fourth season, Paramount has given Sheridan free reign to do pretty much whatever he wants. And...

Why did Rip kill Roarke in the Yellowstone season 4 premiere on Sunday?

Sunday’s explosive two-hour season 4 premiere of Yellowstone gave audiences a lot to chew on: Tate pulling the trigger on a masked invader; Beth’s office exploding, with her in it; and Rip killing Roarke by throwing a rattlesnake at him. But the question now plaguing many viewers’ minds is why Rip killed Roarke in the first place.
Did You Know Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars in ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
Watch Tim McGraw, Faith Hill in Teaser for ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

Season four of Paramount Network’s drama Yellowstone premiered on Sunday with Kevin Costner leading the powerful Dutton family through its trials. The Duttons will get their own origin story in the upcoming prequel 1883, which stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton. The teaser for the new show also aired on Sunday. Like Yellowstone, 1883 was created by Taylor Sheridan and looks back to a time in U.S. history of westward exploration and growth. The teaser features several scenes from the show that underscore the arduous journey to build a new life in unknown, unsettled territory. “The...
‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Reveals Why Folks Are ‘Drawn’ to Taylor Sheridan’s Westerns

We are giddy that a new season of “Yellowstone” is almost here, but we are also pumped for its spinoff “1883.”. A big reason for the “1883” hype is the unique casting choices made for key characters in the show. Country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are the headliners in an outstanding cast. They will play James and Margaret Dutton, the lead characters in the prequel series. “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, a master of the modern-day western theme, will head the project. It is safe to say that McGraw and Hill are very much looking forward to their new challenge. Filming for “1883” is ongoing with Fort Worth, Texas serving as the backdrop. The country music superstars are loving life in front of the camera. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Faith Hill says working with Sheridan was a big draw for her and her husband. She says Sheridan strives to bring a feel of authenticity to everything he does and that is appealing to actors. It is very much the same for “1883.”
It's strange that the massive cable hit Yellowstone isn't very buzzworthy

The Kevin Costner–led Paramount Network drama series, which returns for Season 4 on Sunday, is "the most-watched show everyone isn't talking about," says Tracy Moore. "It’s a sudsy contemporary Western about the Dutton family, the land they stole 150 years ago, their ruthless fight to fend off greedy developers, and the nearby Native Americans who intend to take it back," says Moore. "It stars Kevin Costner as patriarch John Dutton. It combines stunning cinematography with storylines reminiscent of Succession’s power grabs, The Godfather’s mob mentality, and Dallas’s bitchy in-fighting— except with cattle. It launches its fourth season with a two-hour premiere Sunday night on the Paramount Network. It’s also entirely possible you haven’t heard of it. Well, maybe you have. Big publications largely panned the show’s debut in 2018; one called it 'soapy trash that badly wants to be taken seriously.' A few critics have treated it worthy of recaps or deeper consideration. But it’s strange that given Yellowstone’s quantifiable success, it doesn’t enjoy the breathless analysis that usually accompanies shows this big. Mostly, you’ll find the fawning for Yellowstone on sites like Country Living, the blog Pioneer Woman, or on Instagram’s Yellowstone Memes, which revel in every cowboy quip—occasionally revealing politics that bleed red. This year for Halloween, Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech dressed up as the show’s romantic leads, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly)—a troubled but shrewd lush with the verbal subtlety of barbed wire—and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), the ranch muscle she’s entangled with. Yellowstone has been called 'prestige TV for conservatives,' which explains a lot. 'People perceive all my stuff as red state, and it’s the most ridiculous thing,' (creator Taylor) Sheridan told the New York Times in 2019. If you truly look at this show…these are pretty wildly progressive notions. The people who are calling it a red-state show have probably never watched it. That may be. Or maybe it’s that Yellowstone buries its progressive notions in soapy scenes, over-the-top violence, and grandstanding soliloquies. But either way, Yellowstone is up to something curious. It’s an entertaining and sometimes graphically violent drama, but one that hooks viewers with entertaining brawls, complex family threads, and a willingness to (mostly) punch up. The show may not enjoy the prestige it wants, but it’s a clever conceit that pulls a nifty trick on its core audience."
Who Ordered the Hit on John Dutton in Yellowstone?

‘Yellowstone‘ follows the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton, who tries to navigate various conflicts arising due to his control over the Yellowstone Ranch while preparing his children to carry forward their family’s legacy. The compelling Western drama regularly pits the Duttons against difficult situations and dangerous foes. The show’s third...
How to watch Yellowstone season 4 from anywhere, release date, episodes, brand new series and teaser trailer

Yellowstone season 4 has arrived in style, with the two-part opener starring Kevin Costner sending Paramount Network's rating surging to an all-time high. It's yet to find a home in the UK but that doesn't mean you have to miss out on the hit western drama. Read on for how to watch a Yellowstone season 4 live stream from the UK and anywhere in the world.
Yellowstone

Back at the beginning of 2021, Paramount+ announced that a Yellowstone spin-off set on Texas's historic 6666 ranch was in the works (alongside the hotly-anticipated prequel series 1883). Since then, details have been scant, with little revealed about the show's plot or even when it's expected to come out. Now, though, we might have our first hint at what's to come from the Yellowstone expansion, because it appears that Jimmy, the lovable screw-up ranch hand who has been calling the Dutton ranch home since season one, is moving on to the spin-off.
Did ‘Yellowstone’ Draw Inspiration for Opening Credits From This HBO Hit?

There’s nothing like queuing up your favorite show–“Yellowstone” of course–and watching the opening credits, and…wait, that looks familiar. Fans on Reddit are having the same realization about the “Yellowstone” opening credits. Apparently, they look a lot like the “Westworld” opening credits. Which, fair. Both shows follow a similar vein, except, you know, that whole thing about “Westworld.” The “everyone’s a robot and the whole place is a theme park” thing. “Yellowstone” is a bit more tame, but not by much; they have to deal with the whole “people blowing us up in our offices and guys shooting us in the middle of the road” thing.
Taylor Sheridan On The American Cowboy

Taylor Sheridan — former C&I cover guy and Yellowstone mastermind — writes about cowboying in new photography book American Cowboys. Earlier this year, C&I featured American Cowboys— a photography book by Anouk Krantz that tells the stories of modern day American Cowboys through candid black-and-white photographs. Along with the visual storytelling is a beautifully-written foreword by writer/director/producer Taylor Sheridan. He sums up the nitty-gritty, around-the-clock lifestyles that cowboys of the past and present endure. After flipping through the book cover to cover (and vicariously living through every word and snapshot), all we've got to say is — long live cowboys!
‘Yellowstone’ Expanded Universe Will Be Paramount’s First Major Test in World of Streaming

Paramount+ is taking a big gamble by investing in a collection of new Yellowstone series. But if it works, the platform will be ranked among the most popular streamers around. In 2019, Viacom and CBS networks combined to make ViacomCBS. And from the partnership, Paramount+ was born. But from the start, the company was challenged with building a name for itself. Other streamers such as HBO Max and Netflix already had an upper hand in the market. So how could Paramount+ complete?
‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Gives BTS Look at New Series

The creator of “Yellowstone,” Taylor Sheridan, is dishing out an all-new show on Paramount+. “Mayor of Kingstown” will star Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, Taylor Handley, Kyle Chandler, and Hugh Dillon. It peers into the life of the McLusky family. They happen to be a group of power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the only industry is the business of incarceration.
Yellowstone is one of TV’s biggest hits. What’s Yellowstone, anyway?

A tyrannical father flaunts his copious wealth for all to see. His four children snipe and backbite about each other. They include an eldest son who offers little, a second son who is the tortured heir apparent, a business-savvy daughter who’s the father’s favorite (though he would never say so), and a youngest son who is kind of a fuckup but also is clearly going to take over the family business when all is said and done.
How 'Yellowstone' franchise could solve a big problem for Paramount+

As Viacom Inc. and CBS Corp. were recombining in 2019, Chris McCarthy faced a key decision: What to do about “Yellowstone”?. After leading VH1 and MTV, the Viacom television executive had recently added “Yellowstone’s” cable TV home, Paramount Network, to his portfolio, along with Comedy Central. The neo-Western drama, starring...
1883 Teaser Shows the Yellowstone Origin Story

Paramount+ today revealed the 1883 teaser during the Season 4 premiere of Yellowstone on Paramount Network. You can watch the 1883 teaser using the player below. Created by Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, 1883 is the prequel to the Emmy-nominated series Yellowstone. Premiering December 19th on Paramount+, the original series...
Exciting First Teaser Trailer for the YELLOWSTONE Prequel Series 1883

During the season premiere of Yellowstone Season 4 lat night, the first trailer dropped for the highly anticipated prequel series 1883. This series tells the history of the Dutton family, and it looks like it’s going to be a freakin’ great show!. The series follows “the Dutton family as they...
