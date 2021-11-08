30 Songs On My November Playlist

Regardless of whether it’s close to Mother’s Day or not, every day of the year is the perfect chance to take a few minutes and reflect on the joy of moms. And to aid in that, these 36 incredible and heartwarming songs about being a mom or having a mom should be added to your playlist right now (and, TBH, you may also want to grab a box of tissues). Some of these songs about motherhood are ballads, some are pop bops, and all are sweet explorations into how being a mom, or having a mom, changes your life forever.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO