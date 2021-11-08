30 Songs On My November Playlist

Deep in the palatial backdrop of the Pacific Northwest, and perfectly nestled in the cross section of nature and urban culture lies craft cultivation LOWD. A cannabis brand headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the company creates Smoke Like A Grower a/k/a SLAG jars, which contain intentionally selected buds that are stick trimmed straight into LOWD’s one-ounce, half-ounce, and quarter-ounce collectible, ultraviolet resistant glass, providing the optimal slow cure. Today’s cannabis market needs innovation and authenticity — a lack of cultural diversity, the abandonment of legacy growers, and alienation of its pioneers threaten the culture — but, it's alive. LOWD holds the flag, high, proud, and with unapologetic humility knowing that the best thing about being a cannabis grower is smoking like one.
Comments / 0