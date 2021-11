Eddie Howe has walked into St James’ Park with a major job on his hands.The new Newcastle boss, whose appointment was confirmed on Monday, finds himself pitched into a relegation battle which has to be won if he is to enjoy the riches which will be at his disposal should he manage to protect the investment made by Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium by keeping the club in the Premier League.Howe will have the international break to work with his those players not on duty with their countries before promoted Brentford head for Tyneside for his first fixture on 20 November.There...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO