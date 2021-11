Based on the Japanese light novel series written by Yuka Tachibana and illustrated by Yasuyuki Syuri. The show story follows the adventures of a 20 something receptionist named Sei Takanashi who after returning home from a long day at work, is pulled into a foreign medieval world through unknown magical means in traditional Isekai fashion. Upon her arrival to the kingdom of Salutania, whose citizens have lived within a shroud of miasma, a force that brings forth monsters creating havoc around the world. Later, Sei overhears that the Grand Magus inadvertently summoned two Saints—Sei and a brown-haired girl. Needing only one holy maiden, the prince declares the other girl as the Saint, which consequently leaves Sei to her own devices.

