It’s often said that so much of acting is done with the eyes, but what happens when it’s done with the shoulders? Kristen Stewart may have some ideas. As the late Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s gorgeous and surreal Spencer (now playing at the Harris Theater and the Tull Family Theater), Stewart is asked to do the heavy lifting in just about every scene. And despite being an actress who has been oft-criticized as one-note and wooden, here she uses her innate awkwardness and reserved nature to turn in by far the best work of her career.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO