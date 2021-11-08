CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Increasing Cloudiness Tonight

By Theresa Bryant
KWQC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuad Cities, IA/IL -- After a gorgeous day of sunshine and warmth, we turn our attention to some changes taking place in the weather pattern. Look for increasing cloudiness this evening, ahead...

www.kwqc.com

WPXI Pittsburgh

First winter system to move in Sunday

It feels more like December with wind chills in the 20s and more snow is expected in the forecast this weekend. Grab extra layers before you head out this evening. We stay mainly dry tonight, but a few flurries can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will fall to around 30 degrees overnight and the wind will make it feel more like the mid 20s.
ENVIRONMENT
abc57.com

Another round of snow on Sunday

Temperatures tonight fall into the low 30s, and another round of wintry precipitation is on the way. As you head out the door for church tomorrow, be prepared to give yourself a few extra minutes of drive time. It stays pretty chilly tomorrow, with a high around 40. Precipitation could...
ENVIRONMENT
KDVR.com

Warm, breezy and dry with temps in the 60s on Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — Warm, breezy, and dry weather continues in Denver with highs in the 60s today. We have a great Sunday afternoon for the Broncos game. Monday will be the warmest day, with highs in the 70s, running about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. The record high for Monday is 78 set in 1942.
DENVER, CO
newschannel6now.com

Warming trend into next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will continue to climb into the beginning of next week before a cold front causes a dip. For Saturday expect a high near 70 with clear skies. Winds this evening will be out of the south. Tomorrow will feel more of the same with a high near 70 as well. By Tuesday we will have a high in the 80′s, then we cool back down thanks to a cold front. Tuesday and Wednesday will have elevated fire danger because of dry conditions, low humidity, and gusty winds. We have zero rain chances for the next five days.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Washington Post

PM Update: Chilly tonight. Cloudy and seasonable on Sunday.

Skies have cleared out after a cold front passed through earlier today, setting the stage for a nice chill in the air tonight. Even downtown D.C. will fall close to the freezing mark. If you are an early riser, you might see some sunshine tomorrow, but the clouds move in quickly and stick with us for the duration on Sunday, despite temperatures nearing 50 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountain Snow Arrives Tuesday, Small Chance For A Rain-Snow Mix In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A new storm will impact Colorado sometime on Tuesday of this week. It’s currently located over the central part of the Pacific Ocean. Ahead of this storm Colorado will remain unusually warm for this time of the year. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s and 60s for most of the state with some 40s above 10,000 feet. It will get even warmer on Monday with some places getting close to the daily record, including Denver. We’ll see a variety of temperatures on Tuesday with the warmest weather ahead of the cold front on the eastern plains. By Wednesday most all locations will be much colder, with temperatures in Denver struggling to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Snow is expected in the mountains on Tuesday with a few inches possible, especially on peaks north of Highway 50. A rain-snow mix is possible in Denver sometime after sunset on Tuesday. If any precipitation develops it could linger into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Denver has yet to record the first official snow of the season. For that to happen we’ll need a tenth of an inch or more to accumulate at Denver International Airport with this storm.
COLORADO STATE
wsvaonline.com

A cloudy and cool Sunday

Sunset today will be at 5:03 p.m. Sunrise Monday at 6:57 a.m. Today: mostly cloudy. High 45. Winds south-southwest 6-12 mph. Tonight: mostly cloudy. Low 31. Winds west-southwest 6-12 mph. Tomorrow: mostly cloudy, windy and chilly. High 45. Winds west 15-25 mph. Tuesday: partly sunny. High 58. Winds south-southwest 4-8...
ENVIRONMENT
KFVS12

First Alert: cloudy and breezy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A quick moving weather system will move through the region this morning with a band of clouds and light rain will move out by late morning, leaving behind a dry but cool and breezy afternoon. The best chance of measurable rain with this morning’s system...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Fox 59

Snowflakes return to Central Indiana as cold weather continues

Temperatures failed to reach 40 degrees for the first time this year across Central Indiana. The coldest weather of the season also comes with the first snowflakes we’ve seen this fall, which fell late yesterday evening! We will remain cold and breezy as we progress overnight as out next storm system approaches.
CENTRAL, IN
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain And Snow Showers Saturday Night And Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A few rain and snow showers are likely late Saturday night and Sunday, which may lead to some minor slush in a few isolated spots in the Chicago area on Sunday. Saturday night brings a chance of a rain/snow mix and a low temperature of 33 degrees. Sunday will bring rain and snow showers. An isolated minor brief accumulation of 1/2 an inch may be possible in some of the showers. High temperatures will reach 39 degrees. Expect a warmup in the week with high temperatures approaching 60 degrees by Wednesday when rain showers make a return.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Chilly Sunday Across Philadelphia Region With Increasing Clouds, Chance For Spotty Showers Later This Evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a chilly start Sunday across the Philadelphia region and there is very little warming coming our way. If you are heading out, make sure to dress in layers because high temperatures will run below average in the mid-to-upper 40s with wind chills in the 30s. The warm spot will be along the Jersey Shore with highs there in the low 50s. Sunshine will give way to clouds later in the day Sunday as another cold front approaches the Philadelphia region Sunday evening. Unlike the cold front which passed on Saturday, there will be less wind and only spotty showers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sacramento

Heavy Fog Expected Through Sunday Morning Across Northern California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in place until 11 a.m. Sunday for much of the Sacramento Valley and northern San Joaquin Valley. Thick fog, with visibilities up to a quarter-mile or less in various places, could impact travelers, the National Weather Service Sacramento said. Fog and low clouds were visible around Sacramento as early as Saturday evening. Drivers are being advised to use extra caution on the road. Some tips include driving at slower speeds, using low-beam lights and keeping more distance between other cars. By the time the fog clears, the region is expected to see mostly sunny skies through the rest of the day. A foggy Sunday morning is forecast for the northern San Joaquin Valley and southern Sacramento Valley. Temperatures may reach a few degrees above normal once the sun breaks through. Make sure to drive with caution during foggy conditions #CAwx pic.twitter.com/eml4gVHNom — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 14, 2021 Cloudier skies are expected across Northern California Sunday night and well into Monday with cooler temperatures expected over the next week.
SACRAMENTO, CA

