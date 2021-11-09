Stevens bringing baseball camp to Beckley

J.P. Stevens has made it his mission to improve the state of baseball in the southern part of the state. From organizing and coaching travel programs to coaching at local high schools he’s put in the time to do so.

He’s taking it a step further.

Stevens has organized a baseball camp set to take place at Linda K. Epling Stadium on Nov. 13. The camp will feature a pair of WVU players.

“Jake Watters is a kid from Bland that’s been clocked at 100 miles per hour and he’ll be there,” Stevens said. “He’s a future MLB draft pick and WVU’s ace. Then you’ve got Tevin Tucker and he’s their starting shortstop. They’re coming down to Beckley to talk to kids about what the recruiting process is like and what they can expect. Jake’s going to go over pitching, the fundamentals of it and what kind of offseason workouts they need to do to gain velocity. Tevin’s going to work on all kinds of infield stuff like defensive drills.”

The camp will last around three hours and is open to players of all ages. Admission is $40.

“Our goal is to make this something we do every year,” Stevens said. “Whether it’s Jake Watters or somebody else we want to have this. Josh Zeboskey will be helping too and he pitched at Marshall. That’s three Division I players. These guys are coming down to try and make baseball in the area even better.”

Anyone who wants to register can contact Stevens at 304-673-5231