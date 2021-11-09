CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Stevens bringing baseball camp to Beckley

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uvYjB_0cqlNIPj00

J.P. Stevens has made it his mission to improve the state of baseball in the southern part of the state. From organizing and coaching travel programs to coaching at local high schools he’s put in the time to do so.

He’s taking it a step further.

Stevens has organized a baseball camp set to take place at Linda K. Epling Stadium on Nov. 13. The camp will feature a pair of WVU players.

“Jake Watters is a kid from Bland that’s been clocked at 100 miles per hour and he’ll be there,” Stevens said. “He’s a future MLB draft pick and WVU’s ace. Then you’ve got Tevin Tucker and he’s their starting shortstop. They’re coming down to Beckley to talk to kids about what the recruiting process is like and what they can expect. Jake’s going to go over pitching, the fundamentals of it and what kind of offseason workouts they need to do to gain velocity. Tevin’s going to work on all kinds of infield stuff like defensive drills.”

The camp will last around three hours and is open to players of all ages. Admission is $40.

“Our goal is to make this something we do every year,” Stevens said. “Whether it’s Jake Watters or somebody else we want to have this. Josh Zeboskey will be helping too and he pitched at Marshall. That’s three Division I players. These guys are coming down to try and make baseball in the area even better.”

Anyone who wants to register can contact Stevens at 304-673-5231

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Prep Volleyball: Musselman beats Hedgesville for AAA title

CHARLESTON – State volleyball championship titles under Musselman head coach Shawn Martz have been commonplace. Heading into the 2021 Class AAA state tournament, Martz had guided Musselman to seven titles. Now you can make that eight. After beating Hurricane and George Washington to reach the finals, the Applemen dispatched cross-town...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football: Spring Valley advances past Princeton 56-14

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Spring Valley and Martinsburg are headed for a rematch after the Timberwolves defeated Princeton 56-14 on Saturday at the Wolves’ Den in the first round of the Class AAA high school football playoffs. Quarterback Dalton Fouch’s five touchdown passes in the game moved the junior into a...
PRINCETON, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football: Beckley falls at University

MORGANTOWN – Every prize fighter needs to take a few body shots if they want to be the champion. On Friday at Mylan Pharmaceuticals Stadium, the University football team found itself reeling from a couple of tough punches by visiting Woodrow Wilson. Trailing 10-7 after the first quarter, the Hawks...
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
Sports
Lootpress

Prep Football: Greenbrier West eliminated at Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — Williamstown’s offensive efficiency was off the charts during Saturday’s Class A football playoff opener against Greenbrier West. The sixth-seeded Yellowjackets scored on six of a possible seven possessions to start the game and defeated the 11th-seeded Cavaliers, 48-20. Williamstown at 9-2 next makes a trip to No. 3...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Williamstown tops Ritchie for Class A Volleyball title

CHARLESTON – Williamstown knew it faced a tough battle against Ritchie County’s size up front in Saturday’s Class A Volleyball state championship match. In order to defeat the No. 1 ranked Rebels, the Yellowjackets would need to stay clean on their side of the net. Fending off 30 kills from...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Wvu
Lootpress

Prep Football Playoffs: Mollohan gives Beckley a special teams weapon

Football was the last sport to come along for Woodrow Wilson junior kicker Connor Mollohan. It could the sport that takes him to the greatest heights after high school. “I have a love for football now, but I never dreamed I would be at this point in my career. I started out backing up Jacob Wells. He hit absolute banger punts and I was thinking, I have to live up to this guy,” Mollohan said, laughing. “My first practice here, I was probably the most nervous kid on the football field. I wasn’t even hitting and I was just watching practice. It was an adjustment for me to the bigger game.”
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Prep Volleyball: Shady cruises into state semis

CHARLESTON – Friday morning at the WVSSAC State Volleyball Tournament, defending Class AA state champion Shady Spring kicked off its quest for back-to-back titles with a convincing 3-0 win over No. 8 seed Frankfort. “It was a good team win today and everybody got to play. The younger girls were...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football: Midland Trail falls at Doddridge County

WEST UNION — Class A No. 2 Doddridge County withstood a second-half rally attempt by No. 15 Midland Trail Friday to advance with a 40-21 victory at Cline Stansberry Stadium. The Patriots rallied back to within three points after being down 24-7 on touchdown runs by Griffin Boggs and Robert Ruffner to make it, 24-21 with 10:23 left in the fourth quarter.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Prep Volleyball: West falls to Gilmer County

CHARLESTON – The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center has not been a friendly environment for the Greenbrier West volleyball team over their previous four state tournament trips. Unfortunately for the Cavaliers trip five had a similar result as they fell 3-0 to Gilmer County in Friday’s quarterfinal match. “It seems...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Lootpress

Statewide Prep Football Playoff Roundup

Here is a roundup of Friday’s prep football playoff games submitted by media outlets from around the state. Jeremiah King carried 18 times for 240 yards, bringing his career total to 6,740 yards, as the No. 8 Flying Eagles held serve over the No. 9 Skyhawks. RCB led 17-0 after...
HIGH SCHOOL
Lootpress

Prep Football Playoffs: Beckley relishes underdog role

The gridiron has been tough sledding for Woodrow Wilson the last few years. Friday night, the Boys of Fall wearing Beckley across their chest finally pushed that sled to the top of the mountain to earn its first trip to the postseason since 2014. “It’s a feeling that I have...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football Playoffs: Davis dynamic for Spartans

Monquelle Davis has played all over the field. Quarterback, receiver, kick returner – you name it he’s probably seen time there. Over the last two season he’s primarily played QB for Greenbrier East, something he’d done well. While most players would struggle in the spotlight he’s exceeded expectations, winning 13 games in two years as a starter.
HIGH SCHOOL
Lootpress

Prep Football Playoffs: Spartans hoping for change of playoff fortunes

Ray Lee has established one of the better Class AAA football programs in the area. Look no further than the fact Greenbrier East is making its third playoff trip in four years. It’s a sign the Spartans have become more than a team – they’re a program. It’s helped them prepare for this upcoming playoff trek as they enter familiar waters, but the one thing missing is a playoff win.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football Playoffs: West and Williamstown ready for rematch

At the beginning of the 2021 high school football season, Greenbrier West head coach Toby Harris wasn’t quite sure what he would get from his team. After back-to-back quarterfinal appearance in the playoffs, West was hit hard by graduation leaving a young, inexperienced group to carry the torch. That young...
HIGH SCHOOL
Lootpress

Prep Football: Roane upsets Nicholas County

SUMMERSVILLE – Briar Begler ran for a score and threw for another to lead No. 10 Roane County past No. 7 Nicholas County 18-15 Friday in the opening round of the high school football playoffs. Shadraq Greathouse added another score for the Raiders who will travel to Coal City to...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football Playoffs: Patriots ready to make most of postseason opportunity

On Oct. 15, fresh off a loss against James Monroe, the Patriots were 2-4 and far removed from the playoff picture. They’ve been in playoff mode since that evening and have made the most of it, winning four straight games to finish at 6-4, securing the No. 15 in seed in the Class A playoffs. The playoff berth is the fifth straight for Trail and considering that experience and the fact his Patriots have been in playoff mode for a month, head coach Frank Isaacs has little reservations about nerves.
HIGH SCHOOL
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
954K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy