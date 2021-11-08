CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ND still living in frontier culture

Williston Daily Herald
 7 days ago

In the special session beginning on November 8, the legislature planned to validate the frontier culture that has dominated North Dakota policy process since the first oxen broke a furrow in the prairie grass. In the early warning signs we found that the legislature planned to reapportion itself, cut...

Williston Daily Herald

Bill would ease federal land, mineral exchanges in North Dakota

North Dakota lawmakers have introduced legislation that would ease exchanges of land and minerals between North Dakota and the federal government. The North Dakota Trust Lands Completion Act would allow North Dakota to relinquish state-owned lands and minerals within tribal reservations or the Little Missouri National Grasslands to the U.S. Department of the Interior in exchange for federal land and minerals of equal value in the state.
KX News

North Dakota lawmakers pass vaccine, ‘Critical Race Theory’ bills

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Republican-controlled Legislature has endorsed bills to prevent COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the teaching of certain concepts of race and racism, as lawmakers completed their five-day special session. The Senate gave final approval Friday to a measure banning the teaching of critical race theory. Though there is no evidence that […]
KFYR-TV

ND Today: Cookoff Results

ND Today: Imaginary Concept of "Willpower" ND Winter Weather Awareness Week: How is wind chill calculated and when does it become dangerous?
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Former ND secretary of state dies

(Bismarck, ND) -- Former North Dakota Secretary of State Jim Kusler has died. He served as Secretary of State from 1989 to 1993 and is the only Democrat to ever hold the position in the state's history. During his career, Kusler also served as a state senator representing Beulah after...
Williston Daily Herald

A Year After 2020 Vote, Fraud Rhetoric Still Lingers in ND

BISMARCK — North Dakota’s special session is getting attention for issues outside the original agenda. Some lawmakers are pushing for changes they feel would clamp down on potential election fraud, but others question the need for such a debate. A year after the 2020 presidential vote, proposals are still surfacing...
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
247wallst.com

This Is the State With the Most Hate Groups

Montana has by far the most hate groups per capita of any state, with 5.55 such groups per million residents. This is more than double the U.S. rate of 2.5 hate groups per million. No other state has even 5.0 groups per million. Montana has six hate groups: two anti-Muslim groups, two white nationalist groups, a racist skinhead organization and a chapter of the Proud Boys.
9NEWS

Rarest mammal in North America found in Colorado garage

PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — The rarest mammal in North America made a surprise appearance inside a southern Colorado homeowners' garage this week. An endangered and rare black-footed ferret was found inside a garage in Pueblo West on Monday, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). After making the discovery, the...
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
buffalorising.com

Unburied Truth: The History, Trauma & Aftermath of the Native American Residential School Policy

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you should be aware of the travesties of Native American “residential schools” that were put in place to strip indigenous people of their heritage, while assimilating them into modern day society. The schools were literally founded to “break” the spirits of the children that attended them. Some of those children were so broken, that they never made it back home – years later they were found buried on the grounds of the schools, in what has become a horrific wakeup call pertaining to the past and current living conditions of a proud people that were driven from their homelands and largely bypassed and forgotten.
Business Insider

I'm an evangelical pastor, and I biked 1,600 miles along the US-Mexico border. The only border crisis is America's disgusting treatment of migrants.

I biked 1,600 miles along the southern border and spoke with residents, immigrants, and border patrol. The narrative politicians and the media have spread about a crisis for border communities is false. The only crisis at the border is how the US is treating immigrants and asylum seekers. Doug Pagitt...
arcamax.com

Biggest Native American tribes in the U.S. today

It's commonly believed that Native American origins reach far back to late in the Ice Age when the first humans ventured across the Bering Strait and into what is now North America. Over time, they dispersed across the continent and into South America, establishing distinct tribes, territories, and cultures. Some Native American tribes believe humans were always here, and many researchers are confident waves of people arrived at different times and by different means.
