MIDDLE TOWNSHIP’S FIRST BUSINESS ADMINISTRATOR, NORM LOCHTEN, 81

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — The signs that an attack was imminent inside the largest prison in Ecuador’s coastal city of Guayaquil could not have been clearer. There had been talk among inmates of the Litoral Penitentiary for days that a group was going to attack another. Then, early Friday morning, police arrested three men trying to smuggle two rifles, five handguns, three grenades, sticks of dynamite and hundreds of rounds of ammunition into the lockup.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 HOURS AGO