Last week, realme Malaysia had launched 4 devices which include the realme GT Neo2. Here is the GT Neo2 unboxing video and it comes with a price tag of RM2099. The device sports a 6.62-inch HDR10+ AMOLED E4 display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 600Hz touch sampling rate. It features a Snapdragon 870 5G chipset, up to 256GB of internal storage, and 12GB of RAM. Besides that, it comes with a 16MP selfie snapper and 64MP AI triple rear camera with 8MP (ultrawide lens) + 2MP (macro lens). As for the battery, it is powered by a 5000mAh battery with a 65W SuperDart charge.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO