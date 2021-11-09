CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas man hospitalized after crash into semi

Hays Post
Hays Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

THOMAS COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Monday in Thomas County. The Kansas Highway...

hayspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

Kansas man dead after trucks collide in Rooks County

ROOKS COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 4p.m. Friday in Rooks County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Frieghtliner semi driven by Jean C. De La Roche, 39, Great Bend, was westbound on County Road X one mile south of Palco. A 2000 Sterling semi driven by Michael L. Towns, 69, Palco was northbound on County Road 3.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kansas man seriously injured after semi overturns

KEARNY COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Friday in Kearny County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Kenworth semi driven by Roger S. Locke, 51, Kinsley, was southbound on Kansas 25 seven miles south of U.S. 50. The semi crossed the center line, veered off the roadway to the left, entered the east ditch and overturned onto the drivers side.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kansas man dead after SUV rollover accident

LINN COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 6p.m. Friday in Linn County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Toyota Highlander driven by Thomas E. McCarty, 57, Mound City, was southbound on Kansas 7 just north of Leasure Road. The SUV drifted off the roadway to the right. The...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Fire Marshal: Several pets die after fire at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of a Kansas house fire that left several pets dead. Just after 4p.m. Wednesday, a fire was discovered in a home at 310 NW Fairchild Street in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Todd Harrison. Crews found fire and smoke was showing from...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Thomas County, KS
City
Goodland, KS
City
Brewster, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Thomas County, KS
Crime & Safety
Thomas County, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Hays Post

Texas man captured after 100 mph chase across 2 Kan. counties

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a two-county high-speed chase. Just after 5:30p.m. Thursday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a pursuit by the PBPN Police Department northbound on U.S. 75 Highway near 206th Road for allegedly speeding over 100 mph, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kan. deputy helping woman locked out of car found illegal drugs

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug charges after an arrest. On Nov. 6, a sheriff’s deputy stopped to assist a driver who was locked out of her 2008 Ford Fusion, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse. During the encounter the deputy located illegal narcotics...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kan. man with machete was 'going after guests' outside capitol hotel

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on Saturday morning and have made an arrest. Just after 9 am, police were called to the Capitol Plaza 1717 SW Topeka Blvd, where staff was reporting a disturbance involving a man "going after guests in the parking lot armed with a large machete," according to. Police Lt. Aaron Jones.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Police ask for help to locate Kansas felon who fled traffic stop

GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement are asking the public for help to locate a suspect identified as 23-year-old James Tyshawn Carwell III who fled a traffic stop on Thursday, according to Junction City Police. Carwell has multiple active arrest warrants. Carwell was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie and blue basketball shorts....
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Ford Fusion#Ems#Khp
Hays Post

Judge will now decide fate of KC police officer in fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY(AP) — A judge will determine the fate of a white Kansas City police detective charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of a Black man. Closing arguments were held Friday in the trial of Eric DeValkenaere, who is accused of killing Cameron Lamb in December 2019. Lamb, 26, was backing his pickup truck into his garage in the backyard of his home when he was shot.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

Police investigate alleged threat against SW Kan. middle school

FINNEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported threat at a Kansas middle school. On Thursday, police were informed of a suspected threat at Horace Good Middle School, 1412 north Main in Garden City, according to a media release. Officers learned that a 13-year-old student made threats against the...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Dillons grocery store evacuated after fire in Manhattan

MANHATTAN —Authorities evacuated a grocery store in Manhattan Friday due to a fire. Just before 9:30 a.m., fire crews were w dispatched to the Dillions grocery store, 130 Sarber Lane in Manhattan, for a report of a possible structure fire, according to Ryan Almes, Deputy Chief. Upon arrival, crews found...
MANHATTAN, KS
Hays Post

Sheriff: Kansas man had hallucinogenic drugs, was selling meth

JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged drug distribution. Just after 11:30p.m. Nov. 6, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a Ford Ranger in the 100 Block of W. 2nd Street in the City of Hoyt for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. After an investigation,...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hays Post

Police investigate Facebook Marketplace armed robberies in Kansas

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a pair of armed robberies and have made an arrest. Lenexa Police reported two armed robberies Tuesday involving Facebook Marketplace sales of electronics. The sales took place in the parking lots of a gas station and a grocery store. Police in Olathe arrested one...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

3 jailed in Kansas following drug task force investigation

SALINA—Law enforcement authorities served multiple narcotics-related search warrants Wednesday in the Salina area and made three arrests. After an investigation that lasted several months, the I-135/I-70 Drug Task Force with assistance from the KBI and KHP served seven narcotics-related search warrants at 2130 E. Crawford No. 211, 1800 S. Broadway A, 703 W. Cloud, 703.5 W. Cloud, 765 Commanche, 620 Jameson and 1601 Gypsum, according to a media release.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy