Although it is no secret, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has started production, and director James Gunn made it official that filming begins now with a cast photo featuring the main stars of the franchise. Guardians 3 has been a long time coming, and there is still a fair way to go before it finally arrives in cinemas in 2023, but already there is a high anticipation for the threequel which will not only bring back the ragtag group of heroes but will also bring Adam Warlock into the MCU after he was teased in the post credit scene of Guardians 2, who we now know will be played by Will Poulter.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO