A pharmacy in Virginia incorrectly administered Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 shots to 112 children last week, according to the state Department of Health. "The pharmacy attempted to provide a proper dose," Loudoun County Health Department director Dr. David Goodfriend told CNBC on Thursday. He said it appears the pharmacy did administer about a third of the adult dose, which should be the correct amount. However, "a lower dose is possible if not all of the 0.1 ml was administered into muscle," he said.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO